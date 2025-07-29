RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Europa League Predictions Häcken vs Anderlecht prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 31 July 2025

Häcken vs Anderlecht prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 31 July 2025

Raphael Durand Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Haecken vs Anderlecht prediction Photo: sportsboom.com / Author unknown
Haecken
31 july 2025, 13:00
- : -
International, Gothenburg, Bravida Arena
Anderlecht
Review H2H Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.65
One of the matches of the Europa League second qualifying round will take place on Thursday at the Bravida Arena in Gothenburg, where Swedish side Häcken will attempt to overturn a narrow deficit against Anderlecht after losing the first leg by the slimmest of margins. I’m backing goals in this clash — with plenty of reasons to expect an entertaining encounter.

Match preview

Häcken find themselves in a tough spot after a 0-1 defeat in Brussels — a match where they tried to set the tempo but were forced to defend for much of the night. Their situation worsened over the weekend with a crushing 1-6 defeat to Djurgården in the Swedish league, a blow to their confidence just before the return leg. Yet, the Swedes are renowned for their attacking style, especially at home, where they traditionally play bold, aggressive football.

Coach Jens Gustafsson knows his side must not only overturn the one-goal deficit but also show the defensive resilience that has been missing of late. Stefan Ngabo and Samuel Gustafsson are expected to play pivotal roles in midfield, while the young wide players must stretch the play and put pressure on Anderlecht's back line. Without a strong start and quick adaptation to Anderlecht’s tempo, Häcken’s chances for a comeback will be slim.

Anderlecht have started the new season brightly: a 1-0 win over Häcken in Europe and a commanding 5-2 victory against Westerlo in the Belgian league speak to their strong early form. Besnik Hasi’s team make excellent use of the flanks, play with width, and are productive in attack — crucially, they keep possession well. Kasper Dolberg was once again decisive, scoring the winner in the first leg, and he’ll be one of the main threats in the return fixture.

Despite playing away, the Belgians won’t just sit back — they know how to exploit space and punish opponents’ mistakes. That said, their defence is not flawless: Anderlecht have conceded in most of their recent away games but compensate with attacking firepower. Even if they concede, Anderlecht have the tools to respond quickly, making them favourites to progress to the next round.

Probable line-ups

  • Häcken: Berisha; Hilvenius, Lode, Lundqvist, Dembe; Dabo, Holm, S. Gustafsson; Andersen, Niule, Ngabo
  • Anderlecht: Kusmans; Maamar, Hey, Simic, Augustinsson; Liansana, De Cat; Angulo, Degreef, Hazard, Vasquez

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Häcken have lost their last two matches, including a heavy 1-6 defeat to Djurgården.
  • Anderlecht are unbeaten in their last six matches across all competitions.
  • The first leg between these teams ended with a narrow 1-0 win for the Belgians.

Prediction

Both teams are built to attack, and with both defences looking vulnerable, this sets the stage for an open and high-scoring affair. Häcken will go forward from the first whistle, but Anderlecht have the experience and quality to capitalise on any slip-ups. Given both sides’ styles and Häcken’s motivation for revenge, backing both teams to score looks like a logical and well-founded bet. Our pick: "Both teams to score" at odds of 1.65.

Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.65
