AEK Larnaca vs Celje prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 31 July 2025

Prediction on game NK Celje wont lose Odds: 1.97 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the fixtures in the second qualifying round of the Europa League will take place on Thursday at the AEK Arena in Larnaca, where the Cypriot side of the same name will host Slovenia's Celje. I’m offering a bet on the outcome of this clash with promising chances for success.

Match preview

The Cypriots achieved an important away result in Slovenia, avoiding defeat and securing a slight advantage before the home leg. However, their home record in European competitions is far from impressive: just two wins in their last nine home outings. Imanol Idiakez’s team boasts European experience, but without consistency on their own turf, further progress will be tough.

Despite the break in the Cypriot league, the "Yellow-Greens" have found their rhythm through qualifying matches, including knocking out Partizan in the first round. Key attacking figures Karol Angielski and Waldo Rubio will once again be crucial in determining the outcome of this challenging duel. The side has potential, but their current form and defensive instability are worrying signs ahead of this decisive battle.

The Slovenians approach the return leg in excellent shape: after a hard-fought draw with AEK in the first match, they continued their winning run domestically and have already racked up three victories in the opening rounds of their league campaign. This momentum and self-belief are vital ahead of the trip to Larnaca, especially considering last year’s success in the Conference League. The main man up front is Franco Kovačević, who has been clinical with his chances.

Jorge Costa’s team looks well-drilled and mature — especially in the key phases of the match. Last season’s away win over APOEL shows Celje aren’t fazed by the Cypriot climate and know how to handle such situations. Their European experience and growing confidence make them dangerous visitors, who, with the right approach, could topple AEK in this contest.

Probable lineups

AEK Larnaca : Alomerović; Ekpolo, Miličević, Roberge, Garcia; Roden, Gustavo; Pons, Chacón, Rubio; Angielski

: Alomerović; Ekpolo, Miličević, Roberge, Garcia; Roden, Gustavo; Pons, Chacón, Rubio; Angielski Celje: Leban; Nieto, Karničnik, Vukliševic, Tutyskinas; Kvesić, Zabukovnik; Kotnik, Josipov, Sturm; Kovačević

Match facts and head-to-head

AEK have lost 7 of their last 9 European home matches.

Last season, Celje defeated Cypriot side APOEL away 2-0.

Before this season, Celje and AEK Larnaca had never met on the football pitch.

Prediction

On paper, the teams look evenly matched, but Celje, given their form and current state, hold a slight edge. The Slovenians have started their season better, display attacking efficiency, and have already proven they can win on Cypriot soil. In such tight encounters, discipline and freshness are often decisive — and the visitors currently hold the advantage in both departments. Our tip: "Celje not to lose" at odds of 1.97.