RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Europa Conference League Predictions Banga vs Rosenborg prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - July 31, 2025

Banga vs Rosenborg prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - July 31, 2025

Raphael Durand Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Banga Gargzdai vs Rosenborg prediction Photo: dazn.com / Author unknown
Banga Gargzdai
Banga Gargzdai Banga Gargzdai Schedule Banga Gargzdai Transfers
Europa Conference League Europa Conference League Table Europa Conference League Fixtures Europa Conference League Predictions
31 july 2025, 12:00
- : -
International, Gargzhdai, Gargzhdai Stadium
Rosenborg
Rosenborg Rosenborg Schedule Rosenborg News Rosenborg Transfers
Review H2H Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W2(-1.5)
Odds: 1.69
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

In the second leg of the UEFA Conference League's second qualifying round, Gargždai's "Banga" will try to salvage some pride after a crushing defeat by Norway's "Rosenborg." The first match in Trondheim ended in a humiliating 5-0 rout, and now the Lithuanians face the daunting task of hosting a much stronger opponent on home soil. Here’s a betting tip for this clash with solid chances of success.

Match preview

The Lithuanian side has virtually lost all hope of advancing after their heavy defeat in Norway. Moreover, the team failed to register a single shot on target, starkly illustrating the gulf in class. In their domestic league, Banga have lost three of their last four matches, scoring just once in over 360 minutes of play. In terms of form, the team is mired in a deep crisis.

Playing at home in European competition could have been a chance for redemption, but history and squad quality are not on Banga’s side. All signs point towards another match where Banga will be forced into damage-limitation mode, trying to avoid another heavy loss.

Rosenborg, the Norwegian giants, can afford some squad rotation after their emphatic 5-0 win at home, yet they'll be eager to maintain their match rhythm. This is especially true after their impressive 4-1 victory over Tromsø in the Eliteserien, once again showcasing their attacking prowess. Striker Islamović netted a hat-trick in the first leg against the Lithuanians and is in outstanding form.

Since the start of July, Rosenborg have scored 15 goals in six matches and conceded only five—a balance that speaks volumes about their collective strength. In Lithuania, the Norwegians will be looking not just to defend their lead, but to demonstrate consistency and build confidence ahead of the next rounds.

Probable line-ups

  • Banga: Bertasius, Antuzis, Simao, Malzinskas, Ugo Figueiredo, Ramanauskas, Laton, Magdusauskas, Srebalius, Ambrazaitis, Emsis
  • Rosenborg: Tangvik, Vitré, Ceïde, Nemcik, Pereira, Väisänen, Selnaes, Zeidan, Holm, Seide, Islamović

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Rosenborg won the first leg 5-0.
  • Islamović scored a hat-trick in just 60 minutes.
  • Banga are winless in their last 5 matches across all competitions.

Prediction

The difference in quality between these teams is staggering. The Lithuanian club look toothless in attack and vulnerable at the back. Even with possible rotation, Rosenborg should control proceedings and are likely to win comfortably. Expect another convincing display from the Norwegians, with at least three goals scored in the match.

Prediction on game W2(-1.5)
Odds: 1.69
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Tigres vs Houston Dynamo FC prediction Leagues Cup Today, 21:00 UANL Tigres vs Houston Dynamo: Who will kick off the Leagues Cup with a win? Tigres Odds: 1.77 Houston Dynamo FC Recommended Melbet
Al Nassr vs Toulouse prediction Club Friendlies 30 july 2025, 11:30 Al-Nassr vs Toulouse prediction, H2H and match odds – July 30, 2025 Al Nassr Odds: 2.6 Toulouse Bet now Melbet
Mallorca vs Lyon prediction Club Friendlies 30 july 2025, 11:30 Mallorca vs Lyon prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 30, 2025 Mallorca Odds: 1.65 Lyon Bet now 1xBet
Grenoble vs Auxerre prediction Club Friendlies 30 july 2025, 12:00 Grenoble vs Auxerre prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – July 30, 2025 Grenoble Odds: 1.9 Auxerre Recommended 1xBet
Monaco vs Torino prediction Club friendlies 30 july 2025, 12:00 Monaco vs Torino prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 30, 2025 Monaco Odds: 1.8 Torino Bet now 1xBet
Udinese vs Strasbourg prediction Club Friendlies 30 july 2025, 12:00 Strasbourg vs Udinese prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 30, 2025 Udinese Odds: 1.57 Strasbourg Bet now Melbet
Deportivo Alaves vs Girona prediction Club Friendlies 30 july 2025, 12:15 Alavés vs Girona prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 30, 2025 Deportivo Alaves Odds: 1.6 Girona Recommended Mostbet
Sportfreunde Siegen vs Borussia Dortmund prediction Club Friendlies 30 july 2025, 12:30 Sportfreunde Siegen vs Borussia Dortmund prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — July 30, 2025 Sportfreunde Siegen Odds: 1.47 Borussia Dortmund Bet now Mostbet
Wolfsburg vs Espanyol prediction Club Friendlies 30 july 2025, 13:00 Wolfsburg vs Espanyol prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 30, 2025 Wolfsburg Odds: 1.73 Espanyol Bet now Mostbet
Ludogorets Razgrad vs Rijeka prediction Champions League 30 july 2025, 13:30 Ludogorets vs Rijeka: Who will advance to the next qualifying round? Ludogorets Razgrad Odds: 1.7 Rijeka Recommended Melbet
Ferencvaros vs FC Noah prediction Champions League 30 july 2025, 14:00 Ferencváros vs Noah prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 30 July 2025 Ferencvaros Odds: 1.65 FC Noah Bet now Mostbet
Panathinaikos vs Rangers prediction Champions League 30 july 2025, 14:00 Panathinaikos vs Rangers prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - July 30, 2025 Panathinaikos Odds: 1.6 Rangers Bet now Melbet
Upcoming matches
All
NSA Sofia - : - Pyunik 30 july 2025, 05:00 Women's Champions League
NSA Sofia
-
Pyunik
-
05:00
SS Anenii Noi - : - Swieqi United 30 july 2025, 05:00 Women's Champions League
SS Anenii Noi
-
Swieqi United
-
05:00
Flora Tallinn - : - SFK Riga 30 july 2025, 07:00 Women's Champions League
Flora Tallinn
-
SFK Riga
-
07:00
Mitrovica - : - Cliftonville 30 july 2025, 10:00 Women's Champions League
Mitrovica
-
Cliftonville
-
10:00
ZFK Ljuboten - : - NSI Runavik 30 july 2025, 11:00 Women's Champions League
ZFK Ljuboten
-
NSI Runavik
-
11:00
Fomget Genclik ve Spor - : - Neftci PFC 30 july 2025, 12:00 Women's Champions League
Fomget Genclik ve Spor
-
Neftci PFC
-
12:00
Qarabag FK - : - Shelbourne 30 july 2025, 12:00 Champions League
Qarabag FK
-
Shelbourne
-
12:00
Racing FC Union Luxembourg - : - AEK Athens 30 july 2025, 13:00 Women's Champions League
Racing FC Union Luxembourg
-
AEK Athens
-
13:00
Spartak Myjava - : - Buducnost Podgorica 30 july 2025, 13:00 Women's Champions League
Spartak Myjava
-
Buducnost Podgorica
-
13:00
Malmoe FF - : - RFS 30 july 2025, 13:00 Champions League
Malmoe FF
-
RFS
-
13:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 18:00 Boca's Crisis Reaches Breaking Point: 11 Games Without a Win and Inner Turmoil Football news Today, 17:35 Neymar Linked with Surprise Ligue 1 Return via Marseille Interest Football news Today, 17:00 River Faces a Major Setback as Gallardo Must Replace Key Engine Maxi Salas Football news Today, 16:30 Botafogo Aims for Clinical Finish in Copa do Brasil Clash with Bragantino Football news Today, 16:00 Uruguay Set to Challenge Brazil in Semifinal Showdown Football news Today, 15:43 Simba announce signing of Mamelodi Sundowns player Football news Today, 15:09 Best Head Coach and Player of the Past PSL Season Revealed Football news Today, 14:58 PSL Awards 25: Which awards did Orlando Pirates players collect? Football news Today, 14:34 Official: Manchester City announces Trafford's return Football news Today, 14:20 "Here we go." Thomas Müller to continue his career in Canada
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores