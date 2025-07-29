Banga vs Rosenborg prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - July 31, 2025

Prediction on game W2(-1.5) Odds: 1.69 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

In the second leg of the UEFA Conference League's second qualifying round, Gargždai's "Banga" will try to salvage some pride after a crushing defeat by Norway's "Rosenborg." The first match in Trondheim ended in a humiliating 5-0 rout, and now the Lithuanians face the daunting task of hosting a much stronger opponent on home soil. Here’s a betting tip for this clash with solid chances of success.

Match preview

The Lithuanian side has virtually lost all hope of advancing after their heavy defeat in Norway. Moreover, the team failed to register a single shot on target, starkly illustrating the gulf in class. In their domestic league, Banga have lost three of their last four matches, scoring just once in over 360 minutes of play. In terms of form, the team is mired in a deep crisis.

Playing at home in European competition could have been a chance for redemption, but history and squad quality are not on Banga’s side. All signs point towards another match where Banga will be forced into damage-limitation mode, trying to avoid another heavy loss.

Rosenborg, the Norwegian giants, can afford some squad rotation after their emphatic 5-0 win at home, yet they'll be eager to maintain their match rhythm. This is especially true after their impressive 4-1 victory over Tromsø in the Eliteserien, once again showcasing their attacking prowess. Striker Islamović netted a hat-trick in the first leg against the Lithuanians and is in outstanding form.

Since the start of July, Rosenborg have scored 15 goals in six matches and conceded only five—a balance that speaks volumes about their collective strength. In Lithuania, the Norwegians will be looking not just to defend their lead, but to demonstrate consistency and build confidence ahead of the next rounds.

Probable line-ups

Banga : Bertasius, Antuzis, Simao, Malzinskas, Ugo Figueiredo, Ramanauskas, Laton, Magdusauskas, Srebalius, Ambrazaitis, Emsis

: Bertasius, Antuzis, Simao, Malzinskas, Ugo Figueiredo, Ramanauskas, Laton, Magdusauskas, Srebalius, Ambrazaitis, Emsis Rosenborg: Tangvik, Vitré, Ceïde, Nemcik, Pereira, Väisänen, Selnaes, Zeidan, Holm, Seide, Islamović

Match facts and head-to-head

Rosenborg won the first leg 5-0.

Islamović scored a hat-trick in just 60 minutes.

Banga are winless in their last 5 matches across all competitions.

Prediction

The difference in quality between these teams is staggering. The Lithuanian club look toothless in attack and vulnerable at the back. Even with possible rotation, Rosenborg should control proceedings and are likely to win comfortably. Expect another convincing display from the Norwegians, with at least three goals scored in the match.