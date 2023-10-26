RU RU NG NG
Hatayspor vs Kayserispor prediction and betting tips on October 27, 2023

Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
Hatayspor vs Kayserispor prediction
Hatayspor Hatayspor
Super Lig Turkey Today, 13:00 Hatayspor - Kayserispor
Finished
1 : 2
Turkey, Hatay, Yeni Hatay Stadyumu
Kayserispor Kayserispor
Renat Dadashov
69’ (P)
33’ (OG)
Burak Bekaroglu
47’
Aylton Boa Morte
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
In the match of the tenth round of the Turkish championship, a meeting will take place between Hatayspor and Kayserispor. The game between neighbors in the standings will take place on October 27.

Hatayspor

After nine rounds played, the team is in seventh place and has 14 points. Only two points separate Hatayspor from the European Cup zone, and the team seriously intends to compete for the right to participate in international club competitions.

In nine championship games, Hatayspor lost only once, while the team drew five times. The home team also has three victories in the new national championship.

Kayserispor

This team is in ninth place in the standings and has one point less than its next opponent. Kayserispor won three matches, drew four times and lost two more matches.

It is obvious that the team also aims to compete for a place in the top four in order to qualify for participation in European competitions in the new season.

In any case, the following opponents are not candidates for relegation, which means that everything is in order with their mood and motivation.

Statistics and prediction for the match

The teams played seven matches in total. Hatayspor won twice, while Kayserispor had four victories. The remaining meetings ended in a draw.

This confrontation will feature opponents of approximately equal strength. I see that they will exchange goals, which is what I will bet on with odds of 1.63.

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
