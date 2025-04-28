Haras El Hodood vs Pyramids prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 30, 2025

Prediction on game W2(-1.0) Odds: 1.84 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the matches of the 2nd round of the Egyptian Premier League Championship will be played on Sunday in Alexandria, where the local Haras El Hodood will host Zamalek. I suggest betting on goals in this match with a good chance of success.

Match preview

Haras El Hodood is going through tough times, as their recent matches clearly show. The team is struggling: no wins in their last five championship matches. Moreover, they approach the match against Pyramids with a series of four defeats. It is already clear that the team was lucky to cling to the Championship. In doing so, Haras El Hodood has secured a calm end to the season.

In the last round, Haras El Hodood hosted Zamalek at home, and this match brought another disappointment in the form of a 0-2 defeat. It should be noted that with home support, Haras El Hodood scored 4 wins and the same number of defeats in 10 matches.

Meanwhile, Pyramids, in their usual style, are fighting for the highest places in the Egyptian championship. Currently, the "Sky Blues" occupy the top spot in the standings after 19 rounds, with 44 points. They are four points ahead of their closest pursuer, Al Ahly.

It is worth noting that Pyramids stumbled in their last two Premier League matches. First, the "Sky Blues" lost points in a clash with Al Masry – 0-0. In mid-April, they shared points with second-placed Al Ahly – 1-1. Additionally, Pyramids advanced to the semi-finals of the Champions League, overcoming Orlando Pirates – 0-0 and 3-2 at home.

Probable lineups

Haras El Hodood : Seha, Kouassisso, Hakem, Gouda, El Degemi, Magli, Eze, El Henawi, Mamdouh, Karidoula, Mohamed

: Seha, Kouassisso, Hakem, Gouda, El Degemi, Magli, Eze, El Henawi, Mamdouh, Karidoula, Mohamed Pyramids: Al Shenawi, Chibi, Gabr, Sami, Hafez, Fathi, Mohanad Lashin, Toure, Sobhi, Adel, Mayele

Match facts and head-to-head

Pyramids had a series of 4 victories over the opponent but lost in a recent League Cup match with a score of 0-2

The bet on "Total over 2.5" hit in only one out of 8 matches

The "Both teams to score" bet did not hit in the last seven encounters

Prediction

Bookmakers side with Pyramids and offer odds of 1.47 for the visitors' victory. We believe that Haras El Hodood is not in good form and will lose the home match to the leader. Our bet is "Pyramids to win with a handicap (-1.0)" at odds of 1.84.