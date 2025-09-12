RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Basketball Greece vs Turkey. Prediction and bet for the match on September 12, 2025

Greece vs Turkey. Prediction and bet for the match on September 12, 2025

Manuel Chávez Dailysports's expert
Greece vs Turkey prediction Photo: https://www.gamereactor.eu/ Author - Gints Ivuskans
Greece Greece
EuroBasket Today, 14:00
Riga, Xiaomi Arena
Turkey Turkey
The second EuroBasket semifinal will see Greece face off against Turkey. Even just looking at the fixture, you can tell we're in for a thrilling encounter—here's my prediction for this high-stakes showdown.

Greece

Greece entered this tournament with lofty ambitions, and rightly so, given they have two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo leading the squad. The group stage was a breeze for the Greeks, as they topped their group with four wins out of five games—their only loss, to Bosnia, was more of a fluke than a trend.

In the playoffs, Greece edged out Israel 84-79, then overcame the ever-dangerous Lithuanians in the quarterfinals with a convincing 87-76 victory. As expected, Giannis Antetokounmpo has been the standout performer, averaging nearly 30 points per game. Even when their superstar is off the court, Greece looks rock-solid.

Turkey

Expectations were high for Turkey as well, and so far they've delivered, winning every match in the tournament. The group stage posed few challenges, with their only real test coming in the final round as they battled Serbia for the top spot—Turkey came from behind to snatch a 95-90 win.

The playoff opener was a tough fight against Sweden, finishing 85-79, with the third quarter proving decisive—a 13-point swing in Turkey’s favor. In the quarterfinals, they dispatched Poland 91-77. Alperen Şengün has been in outstanding form, living up to the hype as one of the Houston Rockets' leaders and averaging over 21 points per game.

H2H

These two sides have a rich history of head-to-head clashes, though their last meeting was three years ago. Greece currently boasts an eight-game winning streak over Turkey.

Prediction

Both teams have confidently navigated their way to this stage, each featuring top talents from the NBA and European leagues. On paper, there’s no clear favorite, so much will depend on game plans, shooting percentages, and a bit of luck. Of course, the performance of the stars will be crucial. I expect an exciting contest and am backing the total points to go over 162.5.

Prediction on game Total over 162,5
Odds: 1.78
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now
