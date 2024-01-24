Golden State Warriors vs Atalanta Hawks prediction and betting tips on January 25, 2024

Prediction on game Total over 229 Odds: 1.61 100% Bonus up to $108 4.55 Bet now

As part of the regular NBA season, a match between the Golden State Warriors and the Atlanta Hawks is scheduled for Thursday, January 25. The game is set to start at 04:00 Central European Time.

Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors have had a lackluster performance in the current season and cannot boast of successful results. With only 18 wins in 40 games, the Warriors are not considered serious contenders for a playoff spot. If Golden State wants to compete for a top-10 position in the Western Conference, they need to make changes soon.

Atlanta Hawks

After a decent performance last season, Atlanta has experienced a decline in results. Currently, the Hawks are in the 10th position in the Eastern Conference with 18 wins in 43 games. Toronto Raptors and Brooklyn Nets are close behind, promising intense competition for playoff-in spots. It's worth noting the good form of Hawks' leader, Trae Young.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

Golden State has lost three out of the last four home games.

Atlanta suffered defeats in the two previous matches.

In the games of the previous season, the teams exchanged home victories.

Prediction for the Golden State Warriors vs Atlanta Hawks match

Considering the teams' tendency to play high-scoring basketball in their head-to-head matchups, I believe that a total of over 229 points is likely in this game.