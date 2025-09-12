Prediction on game W1(- 11,5) Odds: 1.78 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On September 11, Germany and Finland will clash in their EuroBasket semifinal showdown. Here’s my take on the best bet for this upcoming battle.

Germany

The Germans have been flawless so far in this tournament, cruising through the group stage with confidence and never winning by less than a 19-point margin. The playoffs posed a tougher challenge: they first defeated Portugal 85-58—a lopsided score, but Germany only pulled away in the final quarter, which they won by a staggering 26-point difference.

Their clash with Slovenia was tense and dramatic. Doncic and company delivered a powerful performance, with Germany trailing by 11 after the first quarter. Step by step, the Germans chipped away at the deficit and, despite still being behind at the start of the final period, managed to snatch victory with a 99-91 finish.

Finland

Finland has already exceeded all expectations at this tournament. Advancing from the group stage was no surprise, but what followed was nothing short of sensational. The team opened with three straight wins, then suffered defeats to Lithuania and Germany, which forced them into the playoffs from third place.

Finland’s defining moment came in the round of 16, where they knocked out the tournament favorites Serbia in a stunning 92-86 upset. Given the stage of the tournament, drawing Georgia in the quarterfinals was a gift they capitalized on fully—winning 93-79.

For Finland, reaching the semifinals marks their best-ever EuroBasket result. NBA star and Utah Jazz center Lauri Markkanen stands out as the team’s leader.

Head-to-head

The teams have already faced off once in this tournament during the group stage, where they essentially battled for the top spot in the final round. On that occasion, the Finns were unable to put up a fight, falling 61-91.

Prediction

The favorite is clear here, and Finland will need another miracle to punch their ticket to the final. Germany is organized, disciplined, boasts a deep roster, and doesn’t rely on a single star. I’m backing the favorites to win with a solid -11.5 point handicap.