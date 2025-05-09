RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Pro League Belgium Gent vs Antwerp prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 11, 2025

Gent vs Antwerp prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 11, 2025

Gent Gent
Pro League Belgium 11 may 2025, 07:30 Gent - Royal Antwerp
-
- : -
Belgium, Ghent, Planet Group Arena
Royal Antwerp Royal Antwerp
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.58

One of the matches of the 8th round of the Belgian Championship play-offs will take place on Sunday at the Planet Group Arena, where local side Gent will host Antwerp. I’m suggesting a bet on goals in this clash with an attractive odds value.

Match preview

Gent continue to endure a rough patch in the Belgian Championship play-offs, having lost their last four matches in a row. In the previous round, the team suffered a 1-4 defeat to Brugge, once again exposing defensive vulnerabilities. The main challenge for the hosts in the upcoming fixture is the absence of key defender Jordan Torunarigha, who will miss the match due to suspension.

Nevertheless, playing at home gives Gent a chance to break their losing streak and at least keep their theoretical hopes alive for climbing the standings in the championship group. Currently, Gent sit at the bottom of the table in sixth place, trailing Antwerp by two points and Anderlecht by a daunting ten. At home, Gent have lost all three of their play-off matches, conceding a combined total of 0:9.

Antwerp, on the other hand, were also unimpressive in their last outing, falling 1-3 to Anderlecht. The team has lost momentum at the tail end of the season but is still fighting for points to stay in the top five. The suspension of experienced defender Denis Odoi adds further defensive headaches, which could spark an open, attacking game from both sides.

Antwerp currently occupy fifth place, but a gap of eight points to Anderlecht with only three rounds remaining leaves little hope for a European berth. In three away play-off matches, Antwerp have managed just one win and have also suffered one defeat.

Probable lineups

  • Gent: Roef – De Meyere, Watanabe, Araujo – Sonko, Ito, Da Silva, Brown – Delorge, Goore, Sardes
  • Antwerp: Lammens – Corbijn, Alderweireld, Van den Bosch, Deman – Benitez, Riedewald, Young, Sherry, Kerk – Bayo

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Gent have beaten Antwerp in their last two meetings
  • Under 2.5 goals has landed in four of the last five matches
  • Both teams to score has paid out in two of the last five encounters

Prediction

Given both teams’ motivation and defensive issues, it makes sense to expect goals at both ends. Our pick for this match is "Both teams to score" at odds of 1.58.

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.58

