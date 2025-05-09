Feyenoord vs PSV prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 11, 2025

Prediction on game Total over 3.0 Odds: 1.61 Betting Bonus up to $/€ 122 4.30 Bet now

On Sunday at De Kuip, the 32nd round of the Dutch Eredivisie will see local side Feyenoord take on PSV Eindhoven. I’m backing a bet on goals in this clash with an attractive odds offering.

Match preview

Feyenoord have been in sensational form lately. Under the guidance of Robin van Persie, the team is confidently closing out the season, firmly holding onto third place in the Eredivisie table with 65 points. Five consecutive wins speak volumes about their top-level preparation and high motivation.

In their latest outing, Feyenoord emphatically outclassed Heracles 4-1, underlining their attacking prowess and cohesion on the pitch. At De Kuip, the team looks particularly dominant, boasting 10 home wins with only two defeats, and they’ll be counting on the passionate support from their loyal fans once again.

On the other hand, Peter Bosz’s PSV are also in excellent shape, currently sitting second with 70 points. Their recent 4-1 victory over Fortuna Sittard reaffirmed PSV’s competitiveness and ambitious push for the top. This season, the Eindhoven side have racked up 22 wins, thanks to a formidable attack—already 93 goals scored with just 35 conceded, resulting in a remarkable +58 goal difference.

Bosz has put a premium on attacking flexibility, making full use of wing play and rapid transitions from defense to offense. PSV’s away record is just as impressive: 10 wins on the road with only four losses.

Probable lineups

Feyenoord: Timon Wellenreuther – Gustavo Rid, Thomas Bielen, David Hancko, Um Won-sang – Hwang In-beom, Aykut Milambo, Jakub Moder, Abdelhadj Moussa – Ayase Ueda, Igor Paixão

Walter Benítez – Richie Ledezma, Roger Flamingo, Olivier Boscagli, Mauro Júnior – Guus Til, Joey Veerman, Malachi Tillman – Ivan Perišić, Luuk de Jong, Noa Lang

Match facts and head-to-head

In the first half of the season, PSV defeated Feyenoord 3-0

In early February, PSV knocked Feyenoord out of the Cup with a 2-0 home win

The “Over 2.5 goals” bet landed in three of the last five meetings

Prediction

Van Persie has instilled a dynamic and aggressive style in his squad, allowing them to control possession and exploit open spaces in the opposition’s defense. The focus is on high pressing and swift attacking play, enabling Feyenoord to create and convert chances with confidence. Our pick for this match: “Total over 3.0 goals” at odds of 1.61.