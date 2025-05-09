RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Pro League Belgium Genk vs Club Brugge prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 11, 2025

Genk vs Club Brugge prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 11, 2025

David Flower David Flower Dailysports's expert
Genk vs Club Brugge prediction Photo: dazn.com / Author unknown
Genk Genk
Pro League Belgium 11 may 2025, 12:30 Genk - Club Brugge
-
- : -
Belgium, Genk, Cegeka Arena
Club Brugge Club Brugge
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
One of the highlight fixtures of Matchday 8 in the Belgian Championship play-offs will take place on Sunday at the Crystal Arena, as local side Genk hosts Club Brugge. Here’s a betting tip for this clash with an attractive odds value.

Match preview

Genk remains in contention in the championship group, but their recent 0-1 defeat to Union in the last round has virtually ended their title hopes. Nevertheless, the team is determined to finish the season on a high, and a home encounter against Club Brugge is the perfect chance to redeem themselves in front of their fans.

The main headache for the hosts is the absence of suspended midfielder Ibrahima Bangura, but otherwise, the squad’s personnel situation is stable. At the moment, Genk sits third in the table with 41 points—five behind Brugge and six adrift of Union.

In contrast, Club Brugge are flying high after a convincing 4-1 home victory over Gent last round and their recent Belgian Cup final triumph against Anderlecht (2-1). The team is in top form and aims to extend their winning run with a statement away performance in Genk.

Romeo Vermant, who has rediscovered his scoring touch, will be one of the key attacking threats. The return of Raphael Onyedika from suspension also injects fresh energy into the midfield. Given the visitors’ momentum and motivation, expect a proactive display from Brugge as they look to snatch all three points on the road.

Probable lineups

  • Genk: Vandevoordt - Kayembe, Smets, Sadick, El Ouahdi - Heynen, Karetsas - Bonsu Baah, Karetsas, Steuckers - Arokodare
  • Club Brugge: Jakers, De Cuyper, Mechele, Ordonez, Syke, Jashari, Tzolis, Vermant, Vanaken, Onyedika, Jutgla

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Club Brugge have beaten Genk in three of the last four meetings, remaining unbeaten in all
  • The "Over 2.5 goals" bet landed in two of the last five matches
  • The "Both teams to score" market paid out in three of the last five head-to-heads

Prediction

Bookmakers give a slight edge to Club Brugge, and it’s hard to argue with that. Brugge are fully focused on the title race and will be pushing for all three points. Our tip: "Club Brugge to win with a (0) handicap" at odds of 1.60

