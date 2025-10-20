ES ES FR FR
Gamba Osaka vs Nam Dinh prediction, H2H and probable lineups — October 22, 2025

Gamba Osaka vs Nam Dinh prediction, H2H and probable lineups — October 22, 2025

Jan Novak
Gamba Osaka vs Nam Dinh prediction Photo: x.com/GAMBA_OFFICIAL/ Author unknownn
Gamba Osaka Gamba Osaka
AFC Champions League Two (Round 3) 22 oct 2025, 06:00
- : -
World,
Nam Dinh Nam Dinh
Prediction on game W1(-1)
Odds: 1.6
As part of the third round of the AFC Champions League 2 main stage, Gamba will take on Nam Dinh. The clash is set for Wednesday, October 22, in Japan, with kick-off scheduled for 12:00 Central European Time. My suggestion is to bet on a high-scoring match.

Match preview

Gamba Osaka boasts a prestigious past in the AFC Champions League, having conquered Asia back in 2008. Since then, the club has struggled to replicate such heights, with the 2014 J1 League title its only major success since.

Recent years have seen Gamba endure a turbulent period, with fluctuating results that have left them finishing both near the bottom and among the medal contenders in the league table.

This season, Gamba are showing consistent form both in the Japanese J-League and on the continental stage. Domestically, they sit mid-table and have little hope for a top finish, but in AFC Champions League 2, their performances have been quite impressive.

Gamba kicked off their campaign with wins over Hong Kong’s Eastern AA and Thailand’s Ratchaburi. However, the quality of those opponents hardly matches up to what Poyatos’ side brings. Osaka could secure their playoff spot in the coming matches and cruise through the final stretch of the J-League season.

Nam Dinh enter the new season as Vietnamese champions, a title they’ve now held for two consecutive years. Yet, their international pedigree is lacking, as last year’s AFC Champions League 2 run ended in a heavy defeat to Hiroshima in the round of 16.

The 2025/26 campaign has started poorly for Nam Dinh. The V-League table tells the story: they’re much closer to the bottom than to the leaders.

That said, the club has tried to deliver compact and organized football in the AFC Champions League 2. They won their first two matches: 3-1 against Ratchaburi and 1-0 over Eastern AA, putting them atop their group alongside their next opponent.

The Vietnamese club relies heavily on rapid counterattacks and disciplined defense, making them a tricky adversary for Asia’s elite. Against Gamba, expect Nam Dinh to opt for a defensive setup while looking to strike on the break. They’ll aim for high concentration and to play to their strengths in pursuit of a positive result.

Match facts

  • Gamba have failed to score in two consecutive matches.
  • The Japanese side has lost only one of their last six home games.
  • Nam Dinh have alternated wins and losses throughout the past month.
  • The Vietnamese club has celebrated just one victory in their last four away fixtures.
  • Gamba average 1.8 goals per game at home, while Nam Dinh average 0.7 away from home.

Probable lineups

  • Gamba Osaka: Ichimori, Handa, Nakatani, Fukuoka, Kishimoto, Kurokawa, Abe, Suzuki, Mitsuta, Usami, Hammet.
  • Nam Dinh: Kaike, Pham Ba, Valber, Lucas, Deiks, Caio, Romulo, Brenner, Hansen, Toi, Mahmud.

H2H

The two sides have never met before.

Prediction

The Japanese outfit are clear favorites with a higher quality squad. Nam Dinh will look to put up a fight against a much stronger opponent, but frankly, their chances are slim. My pick is Gamba Osaka to win with a -1 handicap.

Prediction on game W1(-1)
Odds: 1.6
