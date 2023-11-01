RU RU NG NG
Galatasaray vs Kasimpasa prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023

Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports expert
Galatasaray vs Kasimpasa prediction
Galatasaray Galatasaray
Super Lig Turkey 03 nov 2023, 13:00 Galatasaray - Kasimpasa
-
- : -
Turkey, Istanbul, Rams Global Stadyumu
Kasimpasa Kasimpasa
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.79

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

The teams from Istanbul, Galatasaray and Kasimpasa, will struggle against each other as part of the 11th round of the Turkish Süper Lig. The match will take place at Rams Park on Friday, November 3, and will start at 18:00 CET.

Galatasaray


Galatasaray is one of the most successful clubs in its country. Taking into account its history, the team has won 57 inner titles and is the current champion of Turkey. “The Lions” have won all trophies of the national level a record number of times. Okan Buruk, a famous former Turkish football, has been the head coach of the team since 2022.

Galatasaray is also performing well in the current season. The team, speaking about the inner level, has been undefeated and is only 2 points behind the leader, Fenerbahçe, which has won all the matches in the Süper Lig.

Kasimpasa


Kasimpasa is a modest club from the European part of Istanbul. The team is considered to be a strong middle peasant in local football, but does not have any great achievements in its asset.

Kasimpasa finished in 10th place in the previous season and, as for the current draw, it is still playing above all praise. The team is confidently at the top of the standings, in 5th place. However, the number of goals, which have been conceded, is striking. The team conceded as many as 17 goals, which is one of the worst indicators in the league, in 10 matches this season.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head


• Galatasaray has lost only 1 out of 26 previous matches.
• Kasimpasa has not experienced any away defeats in the new draw yet.
• The opponents have drawn each other only once in 15 previous meetings.

Prediction


The hosts are considered to be the favourites of the following battle, but Kasimpasa also demonstrates effective football. I bet that the rivals will exchange goals.

