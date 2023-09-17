RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Galatasaray vs Copenhagen prediction and betting tips on September 20, 2023

Galatasaray vs Copenhagen prediction and betting tips on September 20, 2023

Steven Perez Steven Perez Dailysports expert
Galatasaray Galatasaray
Champions League 20 sep 2023, 12:45 Galatasaray - FC Copenhagen
-
- : -
International, Istanbul, Rams Global Stadyumu
FC Copenhagen FC Copenhagen
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Galatasaray
Odds: 1.6

100% Bonus up to $100
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

On September 20, Rams Park (Istanbul) will host the match of the 1st round of the Champions League, in which Galatasaray will compete with Copenhagen. The battle will start at 18:45 CET.

Galatasaray


The club, if we take into account the previous season, improved its performance as powerfully as it failed in the Super League 2021/2022. And it goes without saying that it was the achievement of Okan Buruk, a former footballer of “the Blood and Gold”, who had become the new mentor. Speaking about the summer, the squad was powerfully strengthened, having managed to sign up the contracts with Angelino, Bakambu, Zaha, Demirbay, Tete, Ziyech, and, on deadline, Davidson Sanchez and Tanguy Ndombélé. The Turkish grandee overcame all three rounds of qualification without any troubles. Moreover, it didn’t win only the very first match, in Vilnius, when Žalgiris achieved a 2-2 draw (“the Lions” had no match practice at that very moment). However, then they beat the Lithuanian club at the home arena, and then defeated both Olimpija Ljubljana and Molde twice. Still, now the list of opponents will be much more complicated.

Copenhagen


The team appeared much later than its rival, only in the early 90s. Nevertheless, these “Lions” quickly gained the status of a local flagship, taking the championship title every second season on average. For instance, it was possible to win another set of gold medals in the Danish Super League last spring. However, Jacob Neestrup’s team had to overcome three rounds of qualification at once in order to get into the group stage of the main European tournament. First, it defeated Icelandic Breidablik without any troubles. Speaking about the battle against Sparta Prague, the club had to succeed due to a penalty shoot-out, moreover, that happened in the Czech Republic. That win was followed by the confrontation with Rakow, which was easier: the team won with a 1-0 score in Czestochowa, after which there were chances to repeat the success at the home arena, but the Polish rival was finally able to “snatch” at least a 1-1 draw.

The statistics of head-to-head matches


The opponents had already played at the group stage of the Champions League 10 years ago, in the autumn of 2013. Then they exchanged the victories on their fields.

Predictions


Bookmakers consider Galatasaray to be the favourite of the following battle. And the star Turkish team will be able to match the sympathy by winning the match on the native field (odd: 1.6).

Prediction on game Win Galatasaray
Odds: 1.6

100% Bonus up to $100
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Champions League 19 sep 2023, 12:45 Young Boys vs RB Leipzig prediction and betting tips on September 19, 2023 BSC Young Boys Odds: 1.64 RB Leipzig Recommended MelBet
Прогноз на матч Милан - Ньюкасл 19 сентября 2023 года Champions League 19 sep 2023, 12:45 Milan vs Newcastle prediction and betting tips on September 19, 2023 AC Milan Odds: 1.71 Newcastle Bet now 1xBet
Southampton vs Ipswich prediction and betting tips on September 19, 2023 Championship England 19 sep 2023, 14:45 Southampton vs Ipswich prediction and betting tips on September 19, 2023 Southampton Odds: 1.75 Ipswich Bet now MelBet
Preston vs Birmingham prediction and betting tips on September 19, 2023 Championship England 19 sep 2023, 14:45 Preston vs Birmingham prediction and betting tips on September 19, 2023 Preston Odds: 1.98 Birmingham Recommended MelBet
Sheffield Wednesday vs Middlesbrough prediction and betting tips on September 19, 2023 Championship England 19 sep 2023, 15:00 Sheffield Wednesday vs Middlesbrough prediction and betting tips on September 19, 2023 Sheffield Wednesday Odds: 2.21 Middlesbrough Bet now MelBet
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site MelBet Visit site BetWinner Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 11:15 Trent Alexander-Arnold is close to extending his contract with Liverpool Football news Today, 10:33 Wan-Bissaka is injured and will miss several weeks Football news Today, 09:51 Luis Enrique agrees that PSG have not had a great start to the season Football news Today, 09:12 Milan - Newcastle United: kick-off time, where to watch, Live stream, TV channel Football news Today, 07:35 Instead of the Inter Miami match. Messi attended his son's training session Football news Today, 06:10 UEFA told when Russia will return to world football Football news Today, 05:54 Xavi sums up Barcelona's crushing victory Football news Today, 03:46 Arsenal are preparing a new contract for an important first-team player Football news Today, 03:38 Mudryk received the worst mark for the match with Bournemouth Football news Today, 03:04 37 different players played for Chelsea in the first team in 2023
Sport Predictions
Football 19 sep 2023 Young Boys vs RB Leipzig prediction and betting tips on September 19, 2023 Football 19 sep 2023 Milan vs Newcastle prediction and betting tips on September 19, 2023 Football 19 sep 2023 Southampton vs Ipswich prediction and betting tips on September 19, 2023 Football 19 sep 2023 Preston vs Birmingham prediction and betting tips on September 19, 2023 Football 19 sep 2023 Sheffield Wednesday vs Middlesbrough prediction and betting tips on September 19, 2023 Football 19 sep 2023 Lazio vs Atletico Madrid prediction and betting tips on September 19, 2023 Football 19 sep 2023 Barcelona vs Antwerp prediction and betting tips on September 19, 2023 Football 20 sep 2023 Lille vs Olimpija Ljubljana prediction and betting tips on September 20, 2023 Football 20 sep 2023 Galatasaray vs Copenhagen prediction and betting tips on September 20, 2023 Football 20 sep 2023 Benfica vs Red Bull Salzburg prediction and betting tips on September 20, 2023