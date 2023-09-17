Prediction on game Win Galatasaray Odds: 1.6 100% Bonus up to $100 5.00 Bet now

On September 20, Rams Park (Istanbul) will host the match of the 1st round of the Champions League, in which Galatasaray will compete with Copenhagen. The battle will start at 18:45 CET.

Galatasaray



The club, if we take into account the previous season, improved its performance as powerfully as it failed in the Super League 2021/2022. And it goes without saying that it was the achievement of Okan Buruk, a former footballer of “the Blood and Gold”, who had become the new mentor. Speaking about the summer, the squad was powerfully strengthened, having managed to sign up the contracts with Angelino, Bakambu, Zaha, Demirbay, Tete, Ziyech, and, on deadline, Davidson Sanchez and Tanguy Ndombélé. The Turkish grandee overcame all three rounds of qualification without any troubles. Moreover, it didn’t win only the very first match, in Vilnius, when Žalgiris achieved a 2-2 draw (“the Lions” had no match practice at that very moment). However, then they beat the Lithuanian club at the home arena, and then defeated both Olimpija Ljubljana and Molde twice. Still, now the list of opponents will be much more complicated.

Copenhagen



The team appeared much later than its rival, only in the early 90s. Nevertheless, these “Lions” quickly gained the status of a local flagship, taking the championship title every second season on average. For instance, it was possible to win another set of gold medals in the Danish Super League last spring. However, Jacob Neestrup’s team had to overcome three rounds of qualification at once in order to get into the group stage of the main European tournament. First, it defeated Icelandic Breidablik without any troubles. Speaking about the battle against Sparta Prague, the club had to succeed due to a penalty shoot-out, moreover, that happened in the Czech Republic. That win was followed by the confrontation with Rakow, which was easier: the team won with a 1-0 score in Czestochowa, after which there were chances to repeat the success at the home arena, but the Polish rival was finally able to “snatch” at least a 1-1 draw.

The statistics of head-to-head matches



The opponents had already played at the group stage of the Champions League 10 years ago, in the autumn of 2013. Then they exchanged the victories on their fields.

Predictions



Bookmakers consider Galatasaray to be the favourite of the following battle. And the star Turkish team will be able to match the sympathy by winning the match on the native field (odd: 1.6).

