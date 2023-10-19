Galatasaray vs Besiktas prediction and betting tips on October 21, 2023

RU RU NG NG
Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports expert
Galatasaray vs Besiktas prediction
Galatasaray Galatasaray
Super Lig Turkey 21 oct 2023, 12:00 Galatasaray - Besiktas
Turkey, Istanbul, Rams Global Stadyumu
Besiktas Besiktas
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.6

In the ninth round of the Turkish Süper Lig, the Istanbul derby between Galatasaray and Besiktas will take place at Rams Park on Saturday, October 21. The match is scheduled to kick off at 18:00 Central European Time.

Galatasaray

Galatasaray is one of the most successful clubs in Turkey, having clinched 57 domestic titles and currently holding the Turkish championship title. The "Lions" have won all domestic trophies a record number of times. Since 2022, the team has been under the guidance of head coach Okan Buruk, a former Turkish footballer.

In the Champions League qualification path, the team confidently overcame all their opponents. They first defeated Lithuanian side Zalgiris, then Olympia from Slovenia, and Norwegian club Molde. In the group stage, the Turkish squad kicked off with a home game against Copenhagen, where they managed to score twice late in the match, securing a draw. They then sensationally defeated Manchester United at Old Trafford.

In the domestic league, Galatasaray has been performing well. The team remains undefeated this season and is only 2 points behind the league leaders, Fenerbahce.

Besiktas

The ambitions of this team in the new season are unlikely to be limited to a top-three finish. Besiktas yearns to compete for the championship title, and this season is no exception.

Thus far, Besiktas is keeping pace with the frontrunners and is among the top teams. However, an eight-point gap from the top spot after eight matchdays can't be considered a favorable result. The "Eagles" currently occupy the fourth position in the Süper Lig standings.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

  • Galatasaray has been unbeaten for 22 consecutive matches. Their last defeat was in April of this year, coincidentally against Besiktas.
  • Besiktas has scored in six consecutive matches.
  • Galatasaray hasn't lost to Besiktas at home for nearly 6 years.

Prediction

Galatasaray is considered the favorite, but I believe that following the change of head coach (with the legendary Burak Yılmaz recently taking on the role of interim head coach), Besiktas will put up a fight. My bet is on Both Teams to Score.

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.6

