Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.54 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

On October 19, 2025, in the 7th round of the German Bundesliga, Freiburg will face Eintracht Frankfurt. Kick-off is scheduled for 15:30 Central European Time. Let's take a closer look at the teams' attacking potential for this clash.

Freiburg

Freiburg had an excellent previous season, narrowly missing out on a Champions League spot. The team finished fifth, edged out at the end by Borussia and Eintracht, which secured them a place in the Europa League. The new season started confidently with a Cup victory, but was followed by two Bundesliga defeats to Köln and Augsburg. After those setbacks, Freiburg regrouped and showed significant improvement.

In the Bundesliga, Freiburg strung together a four-game unbeaten run: victories over Stuttgart and Werder, plus draws against Hoffenheim and Borussia Mönchengladbach. They also made a strong start in the Europa League, beating Basel 2-1 and drawing 1-1 with Bologna. That means Freiburg are now unbeaten in six consecutive matches across all competitions. If you include friendlies, the streak extends to eight matches without a loss.

At home, Freiburg have looked quite solid, avoiding defeat in their last three matches on their own turf. However, games against Eintracht have been tricky: in their last five home meetings, Freiburg haven’t managed a single win. Their last home victory over Eintracht dates back to 2019.

Eintracht Frankfurt

Eintracht Frankfurt also delivered a strong performance last season, finishing third in the Bundesliga and earning a Champions League berth. This season, the team has started brightly. Frankfurt are prolific in attack, but they also allow their opponents too many chances. The stats tell the story: 17 goals scored, 16 conceded—making them not only one of the league’s most attacking sides, but also one of the most vulnerable.

Eintracht particularly struggle against the top teams. This season, they've already lost 1-3 to Bayer, 0-3 to Bayern, and 3-4 to Union Berlin. Despite these setbacks, Frankfurt currently sit seventh in the table, just one point ahead of Freiburg. In the Champions League, they started with a bang—thrashing Galatasaray 5-1 at home—but then fell to Atlético Madrid by the same scoreline, 1-5, in the next round.

Head-to-head clashes between Eintracht and Freiburg are traditionally entertaining and high-scoring. In the last four encounters, both teams have consistently found the net, and every match ended with over 3.5 total goals. Of those, Eintracht won twice, Freiburg once, and one match was drawn.

Probable lineups

Freiburg: Atubolu, Ginter, Lienhart, Treu, Günter, Eggestein, Osterhage, Höler, Beste, Grifo, Adamu.

Atubolu, Ginter, Lienhart, Treu, Günter, Eggestein, Osterhage, Höler, Beste, Grifo, Adamu. Eintracht Frankfurt: Kaya Santos, Braun, Theate, Koch, Buta, Baoya, Uzun, Skhiri, Larsson, Doan, Burkardt.

Key facts and head-to-head stats

Freiburg have won 3 of their last 4 home matches.

Freiburg are unbeaten in their last 7 matches.

Both teams have scored in 7 of Freiburg’s last 9 games.

Eintracht have lost 3 of their last 4 matches.

Both teams have scored in 7 of Eintracht’s last 8 games.

Eintracht are unbeaten in 6 of the last 7 head-to-head meetings.

The last 4 head-to-head matches all finished with over 3.5 goals.

Both teams have scored in 7 of the last 8 head-to-head games.

Freiburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt prediction

Based on recent stats and the history between these sides, we can expect a very exciting and high-scoring match. Freiburg are strong at home, unbeaten in three straight games. Eintracht, meanwhile, score in almost every match but also concede regularly, making their games especially entertaining. Recent head-to-heads have provided plenty of goals for the fans. So, an open, attacking game with goals at both ends looks likely. My tip for this match: both teams to score, at odds of 1.54.