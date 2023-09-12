Prediction on game Total over 2.5 Odds: 1.54 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

In the match, which will take place on September 16, 2023, Manchester United and Brighton will meet in the English Championship. The home team look like favorites, but the Seagulls are now in great shape.

Manchester United

At the start of the season, the Mancunians had already lost twice in four matches. The Red Devils suffered defeats from Arsenal and Tottenham, and also won matches against Nottingham and Wolverhampton.

After four rounds, last season's bronze medalist is in 11th place and this position clearly does not correspond to their ambitions. Brighton could be another team that will expose Manchester United's problems in the new season.

Brighton

In the first four matches, the Seagulls scored 9 points, losing only to London's West Ham. They are currently in sixth place, approaching the leading group of teams.

Last season, Brighton finished in sixth place and qualified for the Europa League. Judging by the team's performance in recent seasons, Brighton already looks like a clear candidate to fight for a place in the Champions League.

Interesting Facts

In 9 of Brighton's last 10 matches, the total score was more than 2.5 goals. Interestingly, Manchester United have conceded at least 2 goals in their last 3 matches.

Forecast

In the last four meetings between these teams, United managed to achieve a draw only once, losing the rest of the matches. Interestingly, the goal difference is 7:1 in favor of the Seagulls.

Here the obvious bet is over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.54.