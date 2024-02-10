Fenerbahçe vs Alanyaspor prediction and betting tips on February 11, 2024

Prediction on game W1(-2,0) Odds: 1.98 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

The Sunday matchday of the 25th round of the Turkish Super Lig will conclude with a fixture in Istanbul, where Fenerbahçe will host Alanyaspor at the Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium. Here's the Prediction for this match from Dailysports experts.

Fenerbahçe

Under the guidance of İsmail Kartal, Fenerbahçe is enjoying an outstanding season and rightfully sits atop the Turkish league table. With 63 points accumulated from 24 matches, the Yellow Canaries have suffered only one defeat so far. However, even such remarkable statistics are insufficient for sole leadership in the league. Galatasaray, their eternal rivals, share the same number of points. Heading into the match against Alanyaspor, Fenerbahçe secured an away victory against Antalyaspor with a 2-0 scoreline. Although they scored just before halftime, Fenerbahçe kept the suspense alive until the 90+5th minute when they scored their second goal. This victory marked Fenerbahçe's third consecutive win, with their only slip-up in the last five matches being a draw against Samsunspor (1-1).

Alanyaspor

Meanwhile, Alanyaspor, having recently been eliminated from the Turkish Cup, can now focus on their battle to avoid relegation. Currently occupying the 14th position in the league table, Fatih Tekke's side has only six victories, nine draws, and nine defeats from 24 matches. They sit just three points above the relegation zone. Last weekend, Fatih Tekke's team suffered a 1-2 defeat to Kasımpaşa away, despite scoring the opening goal. This loss extended Alanyaspor's winless streak to three matches, with only one victory in their last five league games. Their away form is equally concerning, with Alanyaspor failing to win in their last four consecutive away matches.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

In the first leg, Fenerbahçe secured a narrow 1-0 victory over Alanyaspor.

Fenerbahçe has won their last five consecutive matches against Alanyaspor.

In four instances, Fenerbahçe's victories had a margin of two or more goals.

Fenerbahçe vs Alanyaspor Prediction

Fenerbahçe is in the race for the league title and cannot afford to drop points against such an opponent. Our bet for this match is "Fenerbahçe to Win with a Handicap (-2.0)" with odds of 1.98.