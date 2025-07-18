RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football MLS USA Predictions FC Los Angeles vs Los Angeles Galaxy prediction: Who will win El Tráfico?

FC Los Angeles vs Los Angeles Galaxy prediction: Who will win El Tráfico?

Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Los Angeles FC vs LA Galaxy prediction x.com/LAFC
Los Angeles FC
Los Angeles FC Los Angeles FC Schedule Los Angeles FC News Los Angeles FC Transfers
MLS USA MLS USA Table MLS USA Fixtures MLS USA Predictions
19 july 2025, 22:30
- : -
USA, Los Angeles, BMO Stadium
LA Galaxy
LA Galaxy LA Galaxy Schedule LA Galaxy News LA Galaxy Transfers
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Los Angeles FC
Odds: 1.58
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

On Sunday, July 20, in Matchday 25 of the MLS regular season, a heated derby awaits as FC Los Angeles faces off against Los Angeles Galaxy. Here’s my take on who will come out on top.

Key facts and head-to-head history

  • FC Los Angeles is riding a three-game winning streak.
  • FC Los Angeles has won only 2 of their last 5 home games.
  • Los Angeles Galaxy are yet to win away from home this season.
  • This will be the 26th derby between these sides. The all-time record stands at 10 wins to 9 in favor of Galaxy.
  • The derby in Matchday 14 this season ended in a 2-2 draw.

Match preview

FC Los Angeles is one of the powerhouses of American soccer, and this season they’re firmly in the hunt for the MLS crown. After 20 matches, LA sits fourth in the Western Conference, trailing the leaders by 7 points. However, Steve Cherundolo’s squad has played three fewer matches than their main rivals due to their involvement in the Club World Cup.

The Black and Gold have been in superb form lately. Heading into the derby, they boast a three-match winning run without conceding a single goal: a 3-0 win against Colorado, a 2-0 victory over Dallas, and a narrow 1-0 triumph against Minnesota.

LA Galaxy, the reigning MLS champions, are enduring a season to forget—never before has a defending champion started so poorly. After 23 rounds, Greg Vanney’s men have managed just 15 points and find themselves bottom of the Western Conference. The Galaxy are already 14 points adrift of the playoff zone.

Only recently have Los Angeles Galaxy started to show glimmers of recovery. In their most recent outing, they lost 1-2 to Austin, but prior to that, they clinched back-to-back wins: 2-1 over DC United and a 3-0 shutout of Vancouver. Still, the Galaxy have only three wins all season.

Probable lineups

  • FC Los Angeles: Lloris; Palencia, Tafari, Segura; Hollingshead, Jesus, Delgado, Yeboah; Martinez, Ordas, Bouanga.
  • Los Angeles Galaxy: Mikovic; Yamane, Jorgensen, Yoshida, Nelson; Royce, Cerrillo, Fagundez; Peck, Ramirez, Paintsil

FC Los Angeles vs Los Angeles Galaxy prediction

Los Angeles Galaxy have shown signs of life, but they still look like clear underdogs in this clash. My pick: a home win.

Prediction on game Win Los Angeles FC
Odds: 1.58
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
NAC Breda vs Olympiacos prediction Club Friendlies 19 july 2025, 08:00 Breda vs Olympiacos prediction, H2H and probable lineups – July 19, 2025 NAC Breda Odds: 1.48 Olympiacos Recommended Melbet
Manchester United vs Leeds prediction Club Friendlies 19 july 2025, 09:00 Manchester United vs Leeds United prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 19, 2025 Manchester United Odds: 1.5 Leeds Bet now 1xBet
Blackburn vs Everton prediction Club Friendlies 19 july 2025, 10:00 Blackburn vs Everton prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 19, 2025 Blackburn Odds: 1.68 Everton Bet now Mostbet
Celtic vs Newcastle prediction Club Friendlies 19 july 2025, 10:00 Celtic vs Newcastle prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 19, 2025 Celtic Odds: 1.8 Newcastle Recommended Melbet
Augsburg vs Austria Lustenau prediction Club Friendlies 19 july 2025, 10:00 Austria Lustenau vs Augsburg prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — 19 July 2025 Augsburg Odds: 1.73 Austria Lustenau Bet now Mostbet
Hansa Rostock vs Aston Villa prediction Club Friendlies 19 july 2025, 10:00 Hansa Rostock vs Aston Villa prediction, H2H and betting tips – July 19, 2025 Hansa Rostock Odds: 1.46 Aston Villa Bet now 1xBet
Lorient vs Osasuna prediction Club Friendlies 19 july 2025, 12:00 Lorient vs Osasuna. Prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 19 July 2025 Lorient Odds: 1.76 Osasuna Recommended 1xBet
Genk vs Rayo Vallecano prediction Club Friendlies 19 july 2025, 12:30 Genk vs Rayo Vallecano prediction, H2H and betting tips for July 19, 2025 Genk Odds: 2 Rayo Vallecano Bet now Mostbet
Valencia vs Castellon prediction Club Friendlies 19 july 2025, 14:00 Valencia vs Castellón: prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 19, 2025 Valencia Odds: 2.21 Castellon Bet now Melbet
Braga vs Celta Vigo prediction Club Friendlies 19 july 2025, 15:00 Braga vs Celta prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — July 19, 2025 Braga Odds: 1.64 Celta Vigo Recommended Melbet
Sevilla vs Sunderland prediction Club Friendlies 19 july 2025, 15:00 Sevilla vs Sunderland. Prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 19, 2025 Sevilla Odds: 1.56 Sunderland Bet now Mostbet
Internacional vs Ceara prediction Serie A Brazil 20 july 2025, 10:00 Internacional vs Ceará prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — July 20, 2025 Internacional Odds: 1.78 Ceara Bet now 1xBet
Upcoming matches
All
Boca Juniors - : - Union Today, 18:30 Liga Profesional Argentina
Boca Juniors
-
Union
-
18:30
Atletico Tucuman - : - Central Cordoba de Santiago Today, 20:30 Liga Profesional Argentina
Atletico Tucuman
-
Central Cordoba de Santiago
-
20:30
San Lorenzo - : - Gimnasia LP 19 july 2025, 13:30 Liga Profesional Argentina
San Lorenzo
-
Gimnasia LP
-
13:30
Lanus - : - Rosario Central 19 july 2025, 15:30 Liga Profesional Argentina
Lanus
-
Rosario Central
-
15:30
Godoy Cruz - : - Sarmiento 19 july 2025, 17:45 Liga Profesional Argentina
Godoy Cruz
-
Sarmiento
-
17:45
Club Atletico Platense - : - Velez Sarsfield 19 july 2025, 17:45 Liga Profesional Argentina
Club Atletico Platense
-
Velez Sarsfield
-
17:45
New England Revolution - : - Orlando City 19 july 2025, 19:30 MLS USA
New England Revolution
-
Orlando City
-
19:30
New York Red Bulls - : - Inter Miami CF 19 july 2025, 19:30 MLS USA
New York Red Bulls
-
Inter Miami CF
-
19:30
CF Montreal - : - Chicago Fire FC 19 july 2025, 19:30 MLS USA
CF Montreal
-
Chicago Fire FC
-
19:30
Columbus Crew - : - DC United 19 july 2025, 19:30 MLS USA
Columbus Crew
-
DC United
-
19:30
Latest News
Football news Today, 16:13 Independiente Player Accused of Racist Comment as Banfield Issues Strong Statement Football news Today, 15:48 Relebohile Mofokeng has decided his future. It’s now clear where the player will continue his career Football news Today, 15:30 South Africa vs Senegal: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - July 19, 2025 Boxing News Today, 14:53 Tyson Fury shares his prediction for the Usyk vs. Dubois fight Football news Today, 14:29 Liverpool sets price tag for Konaté Boxing News Today, 14:27 Usyk vs. Dubois II: Where and when to watch the boxing night Football news Today, 13:57 2025 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations: Schedule, results and tournament standings Football news Today, 13:46 Crystal Palace accuses UEFA of double standards. What does Nottingham Forest have to do with it? Football news Today, 13:07 "It will happen." José Mourinho wants to return to Portugal Football news Today, 12:37 Fifth transfer in three years. Official: Noni Madueke is an Arsenal player
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores