FC Los Angeles vs Los Angeles Galaxy prediction: Who will win El Tráfico?

Prediction on game Win Los Angeles FC Odds: 1.58 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On Sunday, July 20, in Matchday 25 of the MLS regular season, a heated derby awaits as FC Los Angeles faces off against Los Angeles Galaxy. Here’s my take on who will come out on top.

Key facts and head-to-head history

FC Los Angeles is riding a three-game winning streak.

FC Los Angeles has won only 2 of their last 5 home games.

Los Angeles Galaxy are yet to win away from home this season.

This will be the 26th derby between these sides. The all-time record stands at 10 wins to 9 in favor of Galaxy.

The derby in Matchday 14 this season ended in a 2-2 draw.

Match preview

FC Los Angeles is one of the powerhouses of American soccer, and this season they’re firmly in the hunt for the MLS crown. After 20 matches, LA sits fourth in the Western Conference, trailing the leaders by 7 points. However, Steve Cherundolo’s squad has played three fewer matches than their main rivals due to their involvement in the Club World Cup.

The Black and Gold have been in superb form lately. Heading into the derby, they boast a three-match winning run without conceding a single goal: a 3-0 win against Colorado, a 2-0 victory over Dallas, and a narrow 1-0 triumph against Minnesota.

LA Galaxy, the reigning MLS champions, are enduring a season to forget—never before has a defending champion started so poorly. After 23 rounds, Greg Vanney’s men have managed just 15 points and find themselves bottom of the Western Conference. The Galaxy are already 14 points adrift of the playoff zone.

Only recently have Los Angeles Galaxy started to show glimmers of recovery. In their most recent outing, they lost 1-2 to Austin, but prior to that, they clinched back-to-back wins: 2-1 over DC United and a 3-0 shutout of Vancouver. Still, the Galaxy have only three wins all season.

Probable lineups

FC Los Angeles: Lloris; Palencia, Tafari, Segura; Hollingshead, Jesus, Delgado, Yeboah; Martinez, Ordas, Bouanga.

Lloris; Palencia, Tafari, Segura; Hollingshead, Jesus, Delgado, Yeboah; Martinez, Ordas, Bouanga. Los Angeles Galaxy: Mikovic; Yamane, Jorgensen, Yoshida, Nelson; Royce, Cerrillo, Fagundez; Peck, Ramirez, Paintsil

FC Los Angeles vs Los Angeles Galaxy prediction

Los Angeles Galaxy have shown signs of life, but they still look like clear underdogs in this clash. My pick: a home win.