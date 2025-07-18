RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Serie A Brazil Predictions Palmeiras vs Atlético Mineiro prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — July 20, 2025

Palmeiras vs Atlético Mineiro prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — July 20, 2025

Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
Palmeiras vs Atletico MG prediction Photo: https://x.com/Palmeiras/Author unknownn
Palmeiras
20 july 2025, 16:30
- : -
Brazil,
Atletico MG
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
On July 20, 2025, the 15th round of the Brazilian Championship will see Palmeiras hosting Atlético Mineiro on their home turf. Kickoff is scheduled for 22:30 Central European Time. Let's analyze the teams’ scoring prospects for this encounter.

Palmeiras

Palmeiras approaches this clash in fine form and with high ambitions. The team recently impressed at the FIFA Club World Cup, losing just once in five matches—falling in the quarterfinals to eventual champions Chelsea.

Back in the Brazilian league, Palmeiras have played just one match since returning—a 1-1 home draw with Mirassol. Currently, the club sits fifth in the standings but remains well within reach of the summit: Palmeiras have two games in hand and trail leaders Cruzeiro by just 7 points.

Palmeiras are also showing confidence in the national cup, having already advanced to the round of 16, where they’ll face Corinthians. In the Copa Libertadores, the team dominated their group to finish top and will meet Peru’s Universitario in the playoffs.

At home, Palmeiras haven’t been outstanding so far: in six home games, they’ve collected just eight points, scoring and conceding four goals apiece—a stat that ranks only 18th in the league. Nevertheless, Palmeiras have a solid record against Atlético Mineiro at their stadium: in the last ten home meetings, they’ve lost only once, winning three times and drawing six.

Atlético Mineiro

After a shaky start to the campaign, Atlético Mineiro have found their rhythm and are now delivering consistent results. Across their last ten matches in all competitions, they've suffered only one defeat—an away loss to Bahia (1-2) in the latest Brasileirão round. In the league table, Atlético sit eighth with 20 points from 13 rounds.

In the Copa do Brasil, Atlético Mineiro have reached the round of 16, where they’ll meet Flamengo. Their international campaign is also on track: they advanced from the Copa Sudamericana group stage and claimed a 1-0 away win over Colombian side Bucaramanga in the first leg of the playoffs. The return leg will be at home, with Argentina’s Godoy Cruz awaiting the winner.

The team relies on a well-organized defense—five of their last six matches have ended with under 2.5 goals. This trend carries over to their head-to-heads with Palmeiras: six of the last eight encounters between these sides have also been low-scoring affairs.

Key facts and head-to-head

  • Palmeiras have failed to win six of their last seven matches.
  • Both teams have scored in three of Palmeiras’ last four games.
  • Atlético Mineiro have won three of their last four matches.
  • Five of Atlético Mineiro’s last six games have featured under 2.5 goals.
  • Palmeiras are unbeaten in nine of their last ten head-to-heads with Atlético Mineiro.

Probable line-ups

  • Palmeiras: Weverton, Mayke, Gómez, Fuchs, Piquerez, Ríos, Moreno, Veiga, Anderson, Torres, Roque.
  • Atlético Mineiro: Everson, Arana, Alonso, Luancho, Natanael, Dudu, Scarpa, Franco, Meninño, Hulk, Roni.

Prediction for Palmeiras vs Atlético Mineiro

Both teams come into this fixture in decent form. Palmeiras are performing strongly on all fronts, while Atlético Mineiro have lost just once in their last ten outings. Both sides are disciplined and organized at the back. Recent matches have often seen low scorelines, and their head-to-head meetings tend to be tight, defensive battles. All signs point to a match that is unlikely to be high-scoring or particularly open. My pick for this encounter is under 2.5 goals at odds of 1.58.

