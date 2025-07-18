Internacional vs Ceará prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — July 20, 2025

Prediction on game Win Internacional Odds: 1.78 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On July 20, 2025, the 15th round of the Brazilian Championship will feature a clash as Internacional hosts Ceará on home turf. Kick-off is scheduled for 16:00 Central European Time. Let’s break down the best bet for the winner of this encounter.

Internacional

Internacional enters this match in a tricky situation—currently sitting 14th in the Brasileirao table, just two points away from both the relegation zone and the spots for international competitions. After a six-game winless streak in the league (four losses and two draws), the team finally snapped that run, defeating Vitória 1-0 in the previous round. Before that, Internacional had suffered back-to-back shutout losses—falling 0-2 to both Atlético Mineiro and Fluminense.

However, it’s worth noting that the team is performing well in parallel competitions. In the Copa do Brasil, Internacional has advanced to the round of 16, where they’ll once again face Fluminense. In the Copa Libertadores, they confidently navigated the group stage and will now meet Flamengo in the round of 16 playoffs.

As for their head-to-head record with Ceará, Internacional holds a clear advantage: in the last 10 meetings, they’ve lost just once, claiming 5 wins and drawing 4 times.

Ceará

Ceará sits 10th in the table, four points ahead of Internacional. However, their recent form has been anything but stable. In their last four league outings, Ceará has suffered three defeats: 0-1 to Atlético Mineiro, 0-1 to Corinthians, and 2-3 to Botafogo. Their only win came in an away match against Fortaleza—1-0.

In the Copa do Brasil, the team’s campaign ended in the round of 32 after a heavy 0-3 loss to Palmeiras. In the regional tournament—the Copa do Nordeste—Ceará is still in the hunt: after a 1-0 quarterfinal win over Sport Recife, they’re gearing up for a semifinal clash against Bahia.

Ceará has struggled away to Internacional. In their last five visits to Porto Alegre, they’ve suffered four defeats and managed just one draw. Their last away win over Internacional came back in 2017—1-0, and that match was in Brazil’s Serie B.

Key facts and head-to-head stats

4 of Internacional’s last 5 matches have ended with under 2.5 goals.

Ceará is unbeaten in 3 of their last 4 matches.

4 of Ceará’s last 6 matches have ended with under 2.5 goals.

Internacional is unbeaten in 9 of the last 10 head-to-head encounters.

Internacional has won 4 of the last 5 home matches against Ceará.

9 of the last 10 head-to-head meetings between these teams ended with under 2.5 goals.

Probable line-ups

Internacional: Rochet, Victor Gabriel, Clayton, Vitão, Aguirre, Henrique, Maia, Wesley, Patrick, Carbonero, Rafael Borré.

Rochet, Victor Gabriel, Clayton, Vitão, Aguirre, Henrique, Maia, Wesley, Patrick, Carbonero, Rafael Borré. Ceará: Bruno, Fabiano, Marllon, Machado, Bahia, Diego, Sobral, Galeano, Lourenço, Henrique, Pedro Raul.

Internacional vs Ceará match prediction

In this matchup, Internacional looks like the more favorable side. The team has finally snapped its poor run in the league with a crucial win over Vitória, which should give them added confidence. On top of that, Internacional has a strong tradition against Ceará—especially at home. Meanwhile, the visitors are struggling for consistency, having lost three of their last four league games, and they haven’t managed a win in Porto Alegre in their last five attempts. My pick for this match is a win for Internacional at odds of 1.78.