Exeter City vs Middlesbrough prediction and betting tips on October 31, 2023

Exeter vs Middlesbrough prediction
EFL Cup England Yesterday, 15:45 Exeter - Middlesbrough
2 : 3
England, Exeter, St. James Park
Win Middlesbrough
Odds: 1.8

Exeter City take on Middlesbrough in the round of 16 of the English League Cup. A representative of the First English League will compete with a team from the Championship.

"Exeter City"

At the last stage of the cup, this modest team was able to beat the representative of the English Premier League, Luton Town, with a score of 1:0. But we must admit that Exeter City spent most of the match on the defensive, although they created dangerous moments at the goal of the Premier League team.

The only goal came in the 83rd minute and gave Exeter City the opportunity to continue fighting for a trophy that the team had never won.

In the championship, Exeter City are doing extremely poorly - they are in 17th place and are still one of the candidates for relegation to the fourth strongest division.

"Middlesbrough"

In the previous stage of the English League Cup, Middlesbrough played against Bradford City and achieved a quiet victory with a score of 2:0.

Overall, Middlesbrough completely controlled the game and now they have every chance of reaching the quarter-finals of the tournament.

In the Championship, things are not going well for Middlesbrough, as the team is in 10th place and is not yet a candidate for promotion.

Statistics and forecast for the match

The teams have not previously met each other. It seems to me that Middlesbrough should easily win the game against such a modest opponent. I will bet that the guests will win in regulation time. A rather pleasant odds of 1.8 are offered for this outcome.

Win Middlesbrough
Odds: 1.8

