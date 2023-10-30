RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Everton vs Burnley prediction and betting tips on November 1, 2023

Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
Everton vs Burnley prediction
Everton Everton
EFL Cup England Today, 15:45 Everton - Burnley
-
- : -
England, Liverpool, Goodison Park
Burnley Burnley
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.91

On November 1, the English League Cup match between Everton and Burnley will take place. Representatives from the bottom of the English Premier League standings will determine the participant in the quarter-finals of the tournament.

Everton

In the last round of the Premier League, Everton won a long-awaited victory over the weekend, and even over the representative of the top part of the standings - West Ham.

In previous matches, the team was defeated by Liverpool and won by Bournemouth.

In general, Everton plays terribly at home, which the local public clearly does not like. In the last five matches, the Toffees suffered four defeats and won only one victory.

Burnley

Burnley have lost four of their last five top-flight matches.

In particular, there were defeats to Chelsea, Brentford and Bournemouth. The only victory was against Luton Town. In away matches, Burnley have won two victories and suffered three defeats over the last five games, which looks pretty good for a team of this level.

Statistics and prediction for the match

Everton have won three of their last four home matches against Burnley and the situation could repeat for the visitors in the next match. Interestingly, both teams have scored goals in four of the last five meetings.

Bookmakers consider Everton to be the favorite in the confrontation and it’s hard to disagree with this. Both teams know how to show effective football and this meeting, it seems to me, will be no exception. I will bet on the outcome “both teams will score - yes” with odds of 1.91.

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.91

Sport Predictions
