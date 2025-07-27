England vs Spain prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – 27 July 2025

Prediction on game Win Spain Odds: 1.85 Melbet Bonus 4.92 Bet now

On July 27, the Euro final will take place, featuring a thrilling clash for the title between England and Spain. Here’s my take on the best bet for this highly anticipated showdown.

England

The Lionesses arrived at this tournament as the reigning champions and are determined to defend their crown. However, they stumbled out of the gate, suffering a 2-1 defeat to France in their opening group stage match. That early setback fired up the team, who responded with back-to-back emphatic wins—first thrashing the Netherlands 4-0, then dismantling Wales 6-1.

England pulled off a major comeback in the quarterfinals against Sweden. Trailing 2-0, they battled back to level the score, forcing a penalty shootout where the Lionesses held their nerve for victory. They were also on the brink of elimination in the semifinals versus Italy, only equalizing in stoppage time before clinching a dramatic 2-1 triumph in extra time.

Spain

Spain are a true powerhouse in women’s football, so it’s no surprise they’ve reached the final. La Roja dominated their group, opening with a 5-0 demolition of Portugal, cruising past Belgium 6-2, and then defeating Italy 3-1 in the final group match.

In the quarterfinals, Spain knocked out the tournament hosts Switzerland with a solid 2-0 win—an expected result. Their toughest test came in the semifinals against Germany. Although La Roja were favorites and had the upper hand, they only managed to secure victory thanks to a decisive goal in extra time, winning 1-0.

Probable line-ups

England : Hampton, Bronze, Williamson, Beth Morgan, Greenwood, Toone, Walsh, Stanway, James, Russo, Hemp.

Spain: Coll, Batlle Pascual, Paredes, Mendez, Carmona, Bonmati, Guijarro, Putellas, Caldentey, Gonzalez Rodriguez, Pina.

H2H

These teams share a rich history of head-to-head encounters. Most recently, they faced off in the Nations League, trading home victories—England winning 1-0, while Spain claimed a 2-1 triumph.

Prediction

Bookmakers are favoring Spain in this match-up, largely because they’ve shown greater consistency throughout the tournament, whereas England have survived a couple of close calls. I expect a tense and hard-fought battle, with La Roja likely to control proceedings. My bet is on Spain to come out on top here.