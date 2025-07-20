England vs Italy prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 22, 2025

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.76 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On Tuesday, July 22, Geneva will host a high-stakes semifinal clash as England faces Italy. The match promises to be a tense and spectacular showdown—both teams are in top form and determined to secure a spot in the final.

Key facts and head-to-head history:

The teams have played 27 matches against each other: England have won 13, there have been 5 draws, and Italy have 9 victories.

Goal difference: England 38 – 29 Italy.

Last meeting: 28.02.2024 – England 5:1 Italy (friendly match).

England are the first team in Women's Euro history to come back from 0:2 and reach the semifinals.

Italy have conceded just 2 goals in the tournament.

In the last 10 matches between England and Italy, both teams have always scored.

Match preview:

England entered the tournament as favorites and have lived up to that billing. In the quarterfinals, the Lionesses mounted a dramatic comeback against Sweden, rallying from 0:2 down and winning in a penalty shootout. Under Sarina Wiegman, England play a balanced brand of football—dominating possession, dictating tempo, and posing a constant threat on the flanks. Midfielder Keira Walsh is pivotal, orchestrating play and maintaining control in midfield. There are doubts over captain Leah Williamson's availability for the semifinal after she suffered an ankle injury—her absence could impact the team's defensive organization.

Italy have been the tournament's biggest surprise. For the first time since 1997, they've reached the semifinals, showcasing true fighting spirit. In each of their four playoff matches, the Italians have scored first. In the quarterfinal, they edged Norway 2:1 thanks to a 90th-minute winner from Cristiana Girelli. Girelli, the team's captain and talisman, is Italy's main attacking threat.

Historically, England hold the upper hand with 7 wins in the last 10 meetings with Italy. However, in European Championships, Italy have beaten England twice—back in 1987 and 2009. Their most recent encounter in February 2024 ended with a commanding 5:1 win for England.

Tactically, England will look to control the game through possession, while Italy are expected to rely on counter-attacks and capitalize on any English mistakes. With both teams favoring an attacking approach, this promises to be a high-scoring affair.

Probable lineups:

England: Hampton — Bronze, Williamson*, Greenwood, Charles — Toone, Walsh, Stanway — James, Russo, Hemp.

Hampton — Bronze, Williamson*, Greenwood, Charles — Toone, Walsh, Stanway — James, Russo, Hemp. Italy: Giuliani — Oliviero, Salvai, Linari, Di Guglielmo — Greggi, Giuliano, Severini — Caruso — Cantore, Girelli.

England vs Italy match prediction:

Given the stakes and the history between these two sides, backing "Both teams to score" looks like a solid bet.

Both teams are likely to play with caution, but England's explosive attack should be able to answer any threat Italy pose from set pieces: Both teams to score — Yes (odds 1.72).