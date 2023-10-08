Elche vs Andorra prediction and betting tips on October 9, 2023

RU RU NG NG
Elche vs FC Andorra prediction
Elche Elche
Segunda Division Spain 09 oct 2023, 13:00 Elche - FC Andorra
-
- : -
Spain, Elche, Estadio Martinez Valero
FC Andorra FC Andorra
Review Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.76

The match between Elche and Andorra will take place on October 9 as part of the 10th round of the Segunda. Both teams are in a difficult situation and show unstable results.

"Elche"

The team is in 19th place in the standings, being in the relegation zone. This has a negative impact on the players' well-being. The team already has three defeats in a row, and they will certainly want to improve their situation in front of their fans at their home stadium.

"Andorra"

This team is also at the bottom of the table, occupying 17th place. The team is also incapable of winning, having lost two of its last three matches. Their problem is creating and converting scoring chances.

Thus, both teams will be looking to win this match to improve their position in the standings and get back on track.

Match prediction

Elche are facing difficulties, but in recent times their results have been gradually improving. The team will strive to play in their home stadium with discipline and minimize the danger in front of their goal. Andorra also has problems with execution and has difficulty creating dangerous chances.

Both teams are expected to play strict defense. Therefore, betting on a total of less than 2.5 goals seems reasonable. The bookmaker Melbet offers to place such a bet with odds of 1.76.

Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.76

