Detroit Red Wings - Boston Bruins prediction and betting tips on November 5, 2023

Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports expert
Detroit Red Wings vs Boston Bruins prediction
Detroit Red Wings Detroit Red Wings
NHL 04 nov 2023, 18:00 Detroit Red Wings - Boston Bruins
Detroit , Little Caesars Arena
Boston Bruins Boston Bruins
Prediction on game Total over 5.5
Odds: 1.75

Within the regular NHL championship will be a match between Detroit Red Wings and Boston Bruins. The meeting will take place at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on the night of November 5. The game is scheduled to start at 00:00 CET.

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit started the new season very confidently. The team has established itself among the leaders of the Eastern Conference and managed to score 13 points in 11 games. Dylan Larkin has 4 goals and 11 assists, which puts him in seventh place in the league's scoring list. Alex Debrincat has already scored 9 pucks: he is the best sniper in the league at the moment.

The Red Wings have several injured players who will not be able to help the team in the game against Boston. Detroit is the highest scoring team in the East with 40 pucks in 11 games.

Boston Bruins

The Bruins remain the only team in the East that is still undefeated in regulation time in the regular season. Boston has a solid lead in the conference and has allowed just 16 goals in 10-games. That's by a margin the league's best defense.

The Bruins also have personnel problems due to injuries and disqualifications. Special mention should be made of the excellent form of Czech David Pastrnak. The forward has 6 assists and 8 goals, with 42 shots on goal. Also Boston is the best in the league in the realization of the majority.

Prediction

Boston scores at least three goals per game and only wins on foreign ice this season. And given that Detroit is a very productive team at the moment, we should expect an interesting hockey game with a lot of goals. I bet on Total Over 5.5.

