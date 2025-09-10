Prediction on game Total over 163 Odds: 1.79 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On September 12, 2025, at the College Park Center in Arlington, the Dallas Wings will face off against the Phoenix Mercury in a regular season clash of the WNBA. Let's take a look at a bet focused on the teams' scoring potential in this matchup.

Dallas Wings

The Dallas Wings head into their final game of the season in dire form. The team has lost its last ten outings and has endured a disappointing campaign overall, sitting at the bottom of the standings with just 9 wins and 34 losses. Defensively, Dallas has looked especially vulnerable, conceding an average of 88.3 points per game, while their offense ranks only ninth in the league, averaging 81.3 points per contest.

In recent games, the Wings fell on the road to the Los Angeles Sparks 77-91 and to the Golden State Valkyries 80-84. Paige Bueckers remains the team's standout performer, averaging 19.1 points and 5.3 assists per game.

Despite their overall slump, the Dallas Wings have a respectable home record against Phoenix. In their last five head-to-head meetings, Dallas has claimed three wins and suffered two losses, most recently defeating Phoenix 98-89.

Phoenix Mercury

Phoenix Mercury, despite dropping their last two games—84-87 away to Connecticut and 83-88 at home to the Los Angeles Sparks—have maintained a strong position in the standings. The team sits fourth, has already secured a playoff berth, and boasts 27 wins against 16 losses.

Offensively, Phoenix ranks seventh in the league, putting up an average of 83 points per game. Defensively, they are fourth-best, allowing just 79.7 points per contest. One of the team's leaders is Satou Sabally, who averages 16.4 points per game, supported by Alysha Thomas, who pulls down 9 rebounds and dishes out 9.2 assists per game.

In head-to-head clashes with the Dallas Wings, Phoenix has also held the upper hand, winning four of the last five meetings.

Interesting facts and head-to-head record

The Dallas Wings have lost 15 of their last 16 games.

The Dallas Wings have lost 10 of their last 11 home games.

Phoenix Mercury have won 5 of the last 6 head-to-head matchups.

The last 7 head-to-head meetings have all seen totals over 163.5 points.

Dallas Wings vs Phoenix Mercury prediction

The Dallas Wings are closing out the season on a sour note after a disappointing campaign. Phoenix Mercury, despite a couple of recent losses, are playing with freedom having already clinched a playoff spot. The head-to-head history between these teams points to high-scoring affairs, so with no playoff pressure on the line in this season finale, there’s every reason to expect another shootout with plenty of points. My bet for this game is over 163 total points at odds of 1.79.