RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Cyprus vs Norway prediction and betting tips on October 12, 2023

Cyprus vs Norway prediction and betting tips on October 12, 2023

Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
Cyprus vs Norway prediction
Cyprus Cyprus
European Championship 12 oct 2023, 14:45 Cyprus - Norway
-
- : -
International, Larnaca, AEK Arena
Norway Norway
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W2(-1.5)
Odds: 1.67

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

On October 12, 2023, as part of the qualifying tournament for the European Championship, a match will take place between the national teams of Cyprus and Norway. The islanders have still not scored a single point, and now for them it is a matter of honor and principle.

Cyprus

This may surprise some, but the Cypriots occupy a strong last place in the group, and the likelihood of rising in the standings is very small. They are four points behind fourth-placed Georgia, having scored just two goals in five matches and conceded 17.

Thus, all they can achieve in this tournament is to remove the “zero” points from the column and achieve at least a draw result.

Norway

This team still has a small chance of second place in the group, which will allow them to reach the final part of the European championship.

The visitors have seven points and are in third place, two points behind Spain. The Norwegians still have matches against both group leaders, and the leaders still have to meet each other.

If everything goes Norway's way, six points from the remaining matches could help Norway achieve their goal.

Prediction for the match Cyprus - Norway

The Norwegians are going solely for victory and they will certainly cope with this task. Cyprus and Norway met quite often, and only in one case did the Scandinavians win by two goals.

If we take into account the current state of affairs, there is no doubt that the guests will score a lot of goals. Therefore, betting on Norway to win with a -1.5 handicap seems reasonable with odds of 1.83.

Prediction on game W2(-1.5)
Odds: 1.67

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Avispa Fukuoka vs Nagoya Grampus prediction and betting tips on October 11, 2023 League Cup Japan 11 oct 2023, 06:00 Avispa Fukuoka vs Nagoya Grampus prediction and betting tips on October 11, 2023 Avispa Fukuoka Odds: 1.92 Nagoya Grampus Recommended MelBet
Yokohama F. Marinos vs Urawa Reds prediction and betting tips on October 11, 2023 League Cup Japan 11 oct 2023, 06:00 Yokohama F. Marinos vs Urawa Reds prediction and betting tips on October 11, 2023 Yokohama F.Marinos Odds: 1.65 Urawa Red Diamonds Bet now MelBet
Everton W vs Manchester City W prediction and betting tips on October 11, 2023 WSL Cup England 11 oct 2023, 14:00 Everton W vs Manchester City W prediction and betting tips on October 11, 2023 Odds: 2 Bet now MelBet
Real Madrid W vs Valerenga W prediction and betting tipson October 11, 2023 Women's Champions League 11 oct 2023, 14:00 Real Madrid W vs Valerenga W prediction and betting tipson October 11, 2023 Real Madrid Femenino Odds: 1.72 Vaalerenga Recommended MelBet
Wales vs Gibraltar prediction and betting tips on October 11, 2023 Friendly International 11 oct 2023, 14:45 Wales vs Gibraltar prediction and betting tips on October 11, 2023 Wales Odds: 1.85 Gibraltar Bet now MelBet
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 15:24 A footballer from Israel lost his leg as a result of a HAMAS attack Football news Today, 14:55 The Chelsea striker will be unavailable for his national team due to injury Football news Today, 13:55 The owner of Napoli is pleased that Luis Enrique did not assume the helm of his team Football news Today, 13:17 FC Barcelona is indebted to the tune of over 200 million euros due to transfer dealings Football news Today, 12:58 Diego Alonso is a new head coach of Sevilla FC Football news Today, 12:42 Manchester United has disclosed the transfer fee for Jadon Sancho Football news Today, 12:12 The head coach of France commented on the situation with Paul Pogba Football news Today, 11:25 Mbappe did not make the move to Real Madrid in the summer of 2023. The reason is known Football news Today, 11:14 Arsenal has devised a strategy for the rehabilitation of Saka ahead of the match against Chelsea Football news Today, 11:05 Xavi aspires to bolster two positions. The players on Barcelona's shortlist are known
Sport Predictions
Football 11 oct 2023 Avispa Fukuoka vs Nagoya Grampus prediction and betting tips on October 11, 2023 Football 11 oct 2023 Yokohama F. Marinos vs Urawa Reds prediction and betting tips on October 11, 2023 Football 11 oct 2023 Everton W vs Manchester City W prediction and betting tips on October 11, 2023 Football 11 oct 2023 Real Madrid W vs Valerenga W prediction and betting tipson October 11, 2023 Football 11 oct 2023 Wales vs Gibraltar prediction and betting tips on October 11, 2023 Football 12 oct 2023 Cyprus vs Norway prediction and betting tips on October 12, 2023 Football 12 oct 2023 Faroe islands vs Poland prediction and betting tips on October 12, 2023 Football 12 oct 2023 Croatia vs Türkiye prediction and betting tips on October 12, 2023 Football 12 oct 2023 Belarus vs Romania prediction and betting tips on October 12, 2023 Football 12 oct 2023 Colombia vs Uruguay prediction and betting tips on October 12, 2023