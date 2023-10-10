Cyprus vs Norway prediction and betting tips on October 12, 2023

Prediction on game W2(-1.5) Odds: 1.67 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

On October 12, 2023, as part of the qualifying tournament for the European Championship, a match will take place between the national teams of Cyprus and Norway. The islanders have still not scored a single point, and now for them it is a matter of honor and principle.

Cyprus

This may surprise some, but the Cypriots occupy a strong last place in the group, and the likelihood of rising in the standings is very small. They are four points behind fourth-placed Georgia, having scored just two goals in five matches and conceded 17.

Thus, all they can achieve in this tournament is to remove the “zero” points from the column and achieve at least a draw result.

Norway

This team still has a small chance of second place in the group, which will allow them to reach the final part of the European championship.

The visitors have seven points and are in third place, two points behind Spain. The Norwegians still have matches against both group leaders, and the leaders still have to meet each other.

If everything goes Norway's way, six points from the remaining matches could help Norway achieve their goal.

Prediction for the match Cyprus - Norway

The Norwegians are going solely for victory and they will certainly cope with this task. Cyprus and Norway met quite often, and only in one case did the Scandinavians win by two goals.

If we take into account the current state of affairs, there is no doubt that the guests will score a lot of goals. Therefore, betting on Norway to win with a -1.5 handicap seems reasonable with odds of 1.83.