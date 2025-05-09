Chesterfield vs Walsall prediction and betting tips on May 11, 2025

Prediction on game Chesterfield wont lose Odds: 1.67 1WIN Casino Bonus +500% to deposit Dailysports777 Promo code copied 4.85 Bet now

On May 11, the first leg of the League Two play-off semi-final will take place at the B2net Stadium, where Chesterfield will face Walsall. I'm offering a bet on goals, cards, or the match winner for this clash.

Chesterfield

This team only managed to reach even the second tier of English football back in the first half of the last century. In fact, not so long ago, they were teetering on the brink of relegation from the National League to the true amateur levels. But instead, they managed a transformation. After winning the National League, they returned to League Two in 2024.

Expectations for this club were modest, but they surprised everyone by finishing in the upper third of the league table during the regular season. Moreover, losing just once in their last thirteen matches, the League Two newcomers racked up 70 points to claim seventh place—enough to earn a chance at promotion through the play-offs.

Walsall

The club has spent most of its history bouncing between the second and third tiers of English football. However, in recent years, a downturn saw them drop into League Two, the fourth level of British football. Even there, last season they could only manage an eleventh-place finish.

This time around, the West Midlands team even had a shot at direct promotion to League One. But they complicated things for themselves, managing just two wins over a long stretch since mid-January. Yes, they did beat Crewe Alexandra in the final round. But still, by a single point—77 to Bradford City's 78—they missed out on third place and with it, the direct ticket to the higher division.

Match facts

Chesterfield have lost just one of their last thirteen matches

On average, Chesterfield score 1.59 goals and concede 1.17 per match

Walsall went thirteen matches without a win, but ended that run with an away victory

H2H

The clubs have already met twice this season. After a high-scoring draw away in autumn, Walsall came out on top 3-1 at home in late winter.

Chesterfield vs Walsall prediction

Bookmakers see the visitors as clear favorites. However, the hosts might well avoid defeat this time (odds – 1.67).