RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football League Two England Chesterfield vs Walsall prediction and betting tips on May 11, 2025

Chesterfield vs Walsall prediction and betting tips on May 11, 2025

Vincent West Vincent West Dailysports's expert
Chesterfield vs Walsall prediction Photo: https://contentstore.nationalworld.com/ Author unknown
Chesterfield Chesterfield
League Two England 11 may 2025, 10:30 Chesterfield - Walsall
-
- : -
England, Chesterfield, SMH Group Stadium
Walsall Walsall
Review H2H Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Chesterfield wont lose
Odds: 1.67
1WIN Casino Bonus +500% to deposit
Dailysports777 Promo code copied
1Win 4.85
Bet now

On May 11, the first leg of the League Two play-off semi-final will take place at the B2net Stadium, where Chesterfield will face Walsall. I'm offering a bet on goals, cards, or the match winner for this clash.

Chesterfield

This team only managed to reach even the second tier of English football back in the first half of the last century. In fact, not so long ago, they were teetering on the brink of relegation from the National League to the true amateur levels. But instead, they managed a transformation. After winning the National League, they returned to League Two in 2024.

Expectations for this club were modest, but they surprised everyone by finishing in the upper third of the league table during the regular season. Moreover, losing just once in their last thirteen matches, the League Two newcomers racked up 70 points to claim seventh place—enough to earn a chance at promotion through the play-offs.

Walsall

The club has spent most of its history bouncing between the second and third tiers of English football. However, in recent years, a downturn saw them drop into League Two, the fourth level of British football. Even there, last season they could only manage an eleventh-place finish.

This time around, the West Midlands team even had a shot at direct promotion to League One. But they complicated things for themselves, managing just two wins over a long stretch since mid-January. Yes, they did beat Crewe Alexandra in the final round. But still, by a single point—77 to Bradford City's 78—they missed out on third place and with it, the direct ticket to the higher division.

Match facts

  • Chesterfield have lost just one of their last thirteen matches
  • On average, Chesterfield score 1.59 goals and concede 1.17 per match
  • Walsall went thirteen matches without a win, but ended that run with an away victory

H2H

The clubs have already met twice this season. After a high-scoring draw away in autumn, Walsall came out on top 3-1 at home in late winter.

Chesterfield vs Walsall prediction

Bookmakers see the visitors as clear favorites. However, the hosts might well avoid defeat this time (odds – 1.67).

Prediction on game Chesterfield wont lose
Odds: 1.67
1WIN Casino Bonus +500% to deposit
Dailysports777 Promo code copied
1Win 4.85
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Valencia vs Getafe prediction LaLiga Spain 10 may 2025, 08:00 Valencia vs Getafe prediction: will the hosts extend their incredible run? Valencia Odds: 2.06 Getafe Recommended Melbet
Como vs Cagliari prediction Serie A Italy 10 may 2025, 09:00 Como vs Cagliari prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 10, 2025 Como Odds: 1.9 Cagliari Bet now Melbet
Holstein Kiel vs Freiburg prediction Bundesliga Germany 10 may 2025, 09:30 Holstein vs Freiburg prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 10, 2025 Holstein Kiel Odds: 1.6 Freiburg Bet now 22Bet
Union Berlin vs FC Heidenheim prediction Bundesliga Germany 10 may 2025, 09:30 Union vs Heidenheim prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 10, 2025 Union Berlin Odds: 1.76 FC Heidenheim Recommended 1xBet
Wolverhampton vs Brighton prediction English Premier League 10 may 2025, 10:00 Wolverhampton - Brighton prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 10 May 2025 Wolverhampton Odds: 1.77 Brighton Bet now 22Bet
Sweden vs Austria prediction World Cup 2025 10 may 2025, 10:20 Sweden vs Austria: prediction and bets for the match on May 10, 2025 Sweden Odds: 1.51 Austria Bet now 1Win
Lazio vs Juventus prediction Serie A Italy 10 may 2025, 12:00 Lazio vs Juventus: Who will secure their spot in the UEFA Champions League zone? Lazio Odds: 3.2 Juventus Recommended 1Win
Lazio vs Juventus prediction Serie A Italy 10 may 2025, 12:00 Fulham vs Everton: can Fulham close in on the Premier League top 7? Lazio Odds: 1.85 Juventus Bet now 1Win
Mallorca vs Real Valladolid prediction LaLiga Spain 10 may 2025, 12:30 Mallorca vs Valladolid prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 10, 2025 Mallorca Odds: 1.96 Real Valladolid Bet now 1xBet
Bournemouth vs Aston Villa prediction English Premier League 10 may 2025, 12:30 Bournemouth vs Aston Villa prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 10, 2025 Bournemouth Odds: 1.67 Aston Villa Recommended 1Win
Empoli vs Parma Calcio 1913 prediction Serie A Italy 10 may 2025, 14:45 Empoli vs Parma prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 10, 2025 Empoli Odds: 1.92 Parma Calcio 1913 Bet now 1Win
Angers vs Strasbourg prediction Ligue 1 France 10 may 2025, 15:00 Angers vs Strasbourg: Will Strasbourg continue their Champions League pursuit? Angers Odds: 1.8 Strasbourg Bet now 1Win
Upcoming matches
All
Wolfsburg 1 - 1 Hoffenheim Today, 14:30 Bundesliga Germany
Wolfsburg
1
Hoffenheim
1
38’
AC Milan 0 - 0 Bologna Today, 14:45 Serie A Italy
AC Milan
0
Bologna
0
19’
Las Palmas 0 - 0 Rayo Vallecano Today, 15:00 LaLiga Spain
Las Palmas
0
Rayo Vallecano
0
6’
Western Sydney Wanderers FC - : - Melbourne Victory 10 may 2025, 05:35 A-League Men Australia
Western Sydney Wanderers FC
-
Melbourne Victory
-
05:35
Valencia - : - Getafe 10 may 2025, 08:00 LaLiga Spain
Valencia
-
Getafe
-
08:00
Como - : - Cagliari 10 may 2025, 09:00 Serie A Italy
Como
-
Cagliari
-
09:00
Holstein Kiel - : - Freiburg 10 may 2025, 09:30 Bundesliga Germany
Holstein Kiel
-
Freiburg
-
09:30
Bochum - : - Mainz 05 10 may 2025, 09:30 Bundesliga Germany
Bochum
-
Mainz 05
-
09:30
Union Berlin - : - FC Heidenheim 10 may 2025, 09:30 Bundesliga Germany
Union Berlin
-
FC Heidenheim
-
09:30
Werder Bremen - : - RB Leipzig 10 may 2025, 09:30 Bundesliga Germany
Werder Bremen
-
RB Leipzig
-
09:30
Latest News
Football news Today, 14:50 David Moyes breaks silence on Richarlison transfer rumors Football news Today, 14:18 Welcomed like heroes! Thousands of fans greet Betis at the airport Football news Today, 13:39 Brilliant gesture! Nasser Al-Khelaifi will pay for all 600 PSG staff to attend the final Football news Today, 13:19 Carlo Ancelotti will leave Real Madrid after El Clásico Football news Today, 12:42 Amid Real Madrid interest, Arsenal begin contract talks with Saliba Football news Today, 12:07 "He is ready." Guardiola announces Haaland's return Football news Today, 11:25 Atletico searching for a new goalkeeper. Among the options are Lunin and Espanyol star Joan Garcia Football news Today, 10:58 Como on fire. Cesc Fàbregas named Serie A's best coach for April Football news Today, 10:49 Girona head coach Míchel Sánchez hospitalized due to health issues Football news Today, 10:30 BREAKING! Florian Wirtz agrees transfer to Bayern
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores