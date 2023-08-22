RU RU NG NG
Premier League England 25 aug 2023, 15:00 Chelsea - Luton
England, London, Stamford Bridge
Luton Luton
On August 25, Stamford Bridge (London) will host the match of the 3rd round of the English Premier League, in which Chelsea will compete with Luton. The battle will start at 21:00 CET.

Chelsea


The club is still suffering from the transfer “itch”, which characterized its new management in the previous season. It seemed that it turned out to throw off the ballast, however, at the same time, the competitors were strengthened (Mount, Kovačić and Havertz – all these footballers went to the Premier League grandees), and it simply didn’t bargain much. Still, then the club started buying again, probably the right players, but overpaying. 115 million for Caicedo became a new record, and that deal was immediately followed by decisive negotiations on Lavia. However, Pochettino used Chukwuemeka and even Colwill at the start in his debut match after returning to London, which was not because of personnel hopelessness – and the specialist, having an advantage in the game, took a draw in the battle against Liverpool. Still, what’s the point if there was only a draw, moreover, it was followed by a 1-2 failure with West Ham in the next round of the Premier League.

Luton


The team was in sight only in the 80s of the previous century. Then it even took its only serious trophy (in the cup tournament) and, at the same time, spent several years in the top football division of England. Then there was a long recession that could have ended a year earlier. Nevertheless, the club, being under the rule of Nathan Jones, surprised everyone by finishing in the top 6, but not overcoming the play-offs. The manager soon left the club to disgrace himself at Southampton and, being headed by his successor, even younger and inexperienced Edwards, it was finally possible to break into the Premier League (it is reasonable to mention that the result was made through the play-offs). “The Hatters” have played only one match at the highest level so far, that match was against Brighton, where the team did not impress: it lost, with the children’s mistakes at the gates, with a devastating 1-4 score. Still, that happened on the field of ambitious Brighton.

The statistics of head-to-head matches


The clubs, logically, played only in the cup tournament, but that happened recently, in 2021 and 2022. Chelsea won, moreover, it scored 3 goals per match to the outsider.

Predictions


Bookmakers are confident that Pochettino, being in this new position, will finally win the official match. Thus, it makes sense to try a bet on “the Blues” with “a -1.5 goal handicap” (odd: 1.69).

Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports expert
