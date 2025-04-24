Chelsea vs Everton H2H, prediction and probable lineups — April 26, 2025

Prediction on game Win Chelsea Odds: 1.63 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

In the 34th round of the English Premier League, a clash between Chelsea and Everton is set to take place. The match will be held in London on Saturday, April 26. Kick-off is scheduled for 1:30 PM Central European Time. I suggest placing a bet on the winner of this game.

Match Preview

As the season draws to a close, Chelsea hasn't been showcasing impressive results but continues to fight in two competitions. There's a strong chance to win a European cup, though the Premier League remains the priority.

The "Blues" are striving to return to the Champions League, yet with five matches left in the season, they sit in sixth place. Among their main competitors are Man City, Nottingham, Newcastle, and Aston Villa, but only three of these five will make it to Europe's top tournament.

With the arrival of David Moyes, Everton's game has noticeably transformed. The Scotsman has managed to elevate the club to a higher level and has long since secured their primary goal of avoiding a relegation battle.

The "Toffees" are the most amicable team in the Premier League, boasting as many as 14 draws. Climbing higher than their current 13th place seems unlikely, yet the football they display brings optimism to the fans.

Match Facts

Chelsea hasn't won at home in two consecutive matches.

Everton has won just one of their last eight matches.

Chelsea averages 1.2 goals per game when playing at home, while Everton averages 1 goal per game when playing away.

Probable Lineups

Chelsea : Sanchez, James, Chalobah, Colwill, Cucurella, Caicedo, Fernandes, Palmer, Neto, Sancho, Jackson.

: Sanchez, James, Chalobah, Colwill, Cucurella, Caicedo, Fernandes, Palmer, Neto, Sancho, Jackson. Everton: Pickford, Branthwaite, Keane, O'Brien, Mykolenko, Garner, Gueye, Doucouré, Harrison, Ndiaye, Beto.

H2H

Everton hasn't beaten Chelsea at their ground in the Premier League since 1994.

Prediction

Everton is capable of putting up a fight, but for Chelsea, this match holds immense significance. I believe Maresca's squad will rally and secure all three points.