Brighton vs West Ham United prediction, H2H and probable lineups — April 26, 2025

In the 34th round of the English Premier League, a clash between Brighton and West Ham is set to take place. The match will be held on Saturday, April 26. The kick-off is scheduled for 16:00 Central European Time. I'm offering a bet on the winner of this game.

Match preview

Brighton has been performing solidly this season, but it seems unlikely they'll contend for European competition spots. In their last four matches, the "Seagulls" have secured only one point and sit in tenth place.

The gap from the seventh position, occupied by Aston Villa, is nine points. It's going to be tough to make up this deficit, especially with games against Liverpool and Newcastle still to come.

West Ham has been struggling in recent matches and isn't aiming for any particular goals. Relegation isn't a threat for the "Hammers," as they are 15 points clear of Ipswich, with only five matches remaining.

In their upcoming matches, West Ham will try to finish as high as possible, but the final position doesn't influence much. It turns out that the London club lacks motivation, so they're merely playing out the current season.

Match facts

Brighton hasn't won in six consecutive matches.

West Ham is on a similar six-match streak without a win.

Brighton scores an average of 1.2 goals per game at home, while West Ham scores an average of 0.8 goals per game away.

Probable lineups

Brighton : Verbruggen, Hinshelwood, Dunk, Estupinan, Cashin, Viffer, Baleba, Minte, Adingra, Mitoma, Welbeck.

: Verbruggen, Hinshelwood, Dunk, Estupinan, Cashin, Viffer, Baleba, Minte, Adingra, Mitoma, Welbeck. West Ham United: Areola, Emerson, Kilman, Todibo, Coufal, Ward-Prowse, Soucek, Paqueta, Soler, Bowen, Kudus.

H2H

The last two meetings between the teams ended in draws.

Prediction

Brighton is facing significant squad issues, as van Hecke and Joao Pedro will be unavailable for this game. Therefore, I suggest betting on the visitors to win with a +1.5 goal handicap.