Monaco vs Barcelona prediction and H2H — April 25, 2025

As part of the second match of the EuroLeague basketball playoff quarterfinal series, a showdown between Monaco and Barcelona will take place. The game will be held in France on Friday, April 25. The tip-off is scheduled for 19:00 Central European Time. I suggest betting on the scoring of this game.

Match preview

Monaco consistently reaches the playoffs in each of its four EuroLeague seasons. During this time, the team has become a formidable player on the French basketball scene, winning the national championship twice in a row.

In the current campaign, the Monégasques are also performing successfully and are confidently leading in the LNB. Moreover, Monaco maintains strong chances of reaching the EuroLeague Final Four for the second time in its history.

Barcelona, in recent regular season matches, has successfully fended off numerous opponents such as Real, Anadolu, Paris, Bayern, and Crvena Zvezda. Consequently, the Catalans managed to leap to the fifth position, which is quite a commendable result.

The first game did not see much of a contest. Without much of a chance, Barcelona lost 80-97 and now must exceed expectations in the second match. Otherwise, their chances of reaching the Final Four will quickly diminish.

Match facts

Monaco has won five consecutive matches.

Barcelona has suffered two defeats in their last five encounters.

Monaco averages 88 points per game at home, while Barcelona averages 87 points per game on the road.

Players to watch

Kevin Punter looked at his usual level in the first game, but it wasn't enough for an overall victory. Much will depend on Barcelona's leader: if he can be the best on the court, the Spaniards will have a good chance to level the series.

H2H

The Catalans won both regular season matches against Monaco.

Prediction

Bookmakers don't believe in the Spanish team, but they are quite capable of bringing back the intrigue and silencing the critics. I bet on the visitors' individual total over 80 points.