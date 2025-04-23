Atalanta vs Lecce prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 25, 2025

Prediction on game Atalanta Win & Total under 4.5 Odds: 1.63 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

As part of the 34th round of Italy's Serie A, a match between Atalanta and Lecce will take place in Bergamo on Friday, April 25. The game is scheduled to kick off at 20:45 Central European Time. I'm offering a bet on the outcome and the winner of this game.

Match Preview

Atalanta, after a series of defeats, has fallen out of the scudetto race, trailing Inter and Napoli by seven points. The main task for Gasperini's squad will be to secure a spot in the Champions League, making the final stretch of the season intense.

The Bergamo club achieved crucial victories over direct competitors in their last two matches, defeating Bologna and Milan in turn. Currently, Atalanta is five points ahead of fifth-placed Juventus, but the Turin side has a game in hand.

Lecce has been struggling in recent months and faltering in Serie A matches. In 2025, the team has secured only two victories and is now dangerously close to the relegation zone.

Considering their tough schedule, maintaining their status in the elite division will be challenging for the 'Giallorossi'. After the match with Atalanta, they face Napoli, Verona, Torino, and Lazio.

Match Facts

Atalanta has kept a clean sheet in two consecutive matches.

Lecce has lost three away games in a row.

Atalanta averages 0.6 goals per game when playing at home, while Lecce averages 1 goal per game when playing away.

Probable Lineups

Atalanta : Carnesecchi, Djimsiti, Gin, Toloi, Bellanova, Zappacosta, Ederson, De Roon, De Ketelaere, Lookman, Retegui.

: Carnesecchi, Djimsiti, Gin, Toloi, Bellanova, Zappacosta, Ederson, De Roon, De Ketelaere, Lookman, Retegui. Lecce: Falcone, Gallo, Baschirotto, Gaspar, Veiga, Koulibaly, Ramadani, Pierotti, Tete Morente, Helgason, Rebic.

H2H

Atalanta has won the last three head-to-head matches against Lecce with a total score of 7:0.

Prediction

Atalanta cannot afford a slip-up, and the opponent poses no significant threat. Therefore, this match should be a walk in the park for Gasperini's team, and I would bet on their victory and a total of fewer than 4.5 goals.