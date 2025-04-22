Leganes vs Girona prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — April 24, 2025

Prediction on game W2(0) Odds: 2 Betting Bonus up to $/€ 122 4.30 Bet now

In the 33rd round of the Spanish La Liga, a clash between Leganes and Girona is set to unfold. The match will take place on Thursday, April 24. Kick-off is scheduled for 19:00 Central European Time. I suggest placing a bet on the winner of this game.

Match Preview

Leganes won the Segunda last season and returned to La Liga. Looking at the team's results in the current campaign, there are suspicions that staying in the elite division might not be possible.

The team appears to be one of the weakest in the league, with only Valladolid scoring less, a team that might officially be relegated in the next round. However, the "Pepineros" are in a much better position, just three points away from the safe 17th place.

This season, Girona serves as a stark example of how a team can transform from one of the leaders of Spanish football to a mere mid-table side in a year. Their Champions League campaign played a cruel joke on Michel's team, and the crisis has truly deepened.

They failed to replace their departed leaders, Tsygankov has significantly declined, and the threat of relegation looms heavily over the team. With six rounds left in the season, the Catalans are only three points above the relegation zone.

Match Facts

Leganes has not won in six consecutive matches.

Girona has lost four matches in a row.

Leganes averages 1.4 goals per game at home, while Girona averages 0.6 goals per game away.

Probable Line-ups

Leganes : Dmitrovic, Carrera, Gonzalez, Saenz, Roze, Tapia, Diomande, Cisse, Rodriguez, Altimira, El-Haddadi.

: Dmitrovic, Carrera, Gonzalez, Saenz, Roze, Tapia, Diomande, Cisse, Rodriguez, Altimira, El-Haddadi. Girona: Gazzaniga, Gutierrez, Blind, Krejci, Frances, Martin, Arthur Melo, Herrera, Tsygankov, Asprilla, Danjuma.

H2H

Leganes has never beaten Girona at home.

Prediction

The visitors must finally emerge from their crisis, or they risk starting the new season in the Segunda. In this battle for survival, I suggest betting on Girona to win with a handicap of 0.