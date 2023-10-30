Chelsea vs Blackburn prediction and betting tips on November 1, 2023

Prediction on game W2(+2) Odds: 1.67 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

The team from London, Chelsea, and Blackburn will compete with each other at the 1/8 final stage of the EFL Cup. The battle will take place at Stamford Bridge on November 1 and will start at 20:45 CET.

Chelsea



Speaking about the recent matches, the team from London suddenly began to demonstrate high-level football. However, Pochettino’s wards didn’t have enough fire for long, and the last weekend brought the failure at the home arena to strong Brentford. Prior to this, Chelsea managed to miss victory in the match with Arsenal, and during the match “the Blues” were leading with a 2-0 score.

Based on the results of 10 rounds, they occupy 11th place and are 5 points behind the European tournament zone. However, there is no doubt that Mauricio Pochettino managed to establish something, and now we can see formidable Chelsea, which should easily deal with the opponents of the level of Blackburn, who represent the Championship.

Blackburn



Now the team is in 12th place in the standings, and this is clearly not the result that the fans of the famous club have been eager to see. Taking into account 14 championship matches, Blackburn took 6 games, drew 7 battles and lost in 7 confrontations.

At the same time, the team scores quite a lot, although it concedes pretty often: 14 matches resulted in 20 scored goals and 23 conceded ones. Blackburn’s achievement in conceded record is the sixth worst in the league. The team has already overcome Walsall, Harrogate and Cardiff in the EFL Cup.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head



• Chelsea has won only 1 out of previous matches at the home arena.

• Blackburn has got 2 wins in a row away from home.

• Blackburn hasn’t beaten Chelsea in regulation time since 2006, moreover, the away match from home since 2003.

Prediction



The difference in the class of the teams will undoubtedly have an impact, Chelsea looks like the favourite of the following battle. However, I think that defeat is not to be expected. I bet on the visitors to win “with a +2 goal handicap”.

