Celje vs Baník Ostrava prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 21, 2025

Celje vs Baník Ostrava prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 21, 2025

Kenley Ward
NK Celje vs Banik Ostrava prediction
NK Celje
21 aug 2025, 14:00
- : -
International, Celje, Stadion Z'dezele
Banik Ostrava
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.51
The UEFA Europa Conference League playoff clash between Slovenia’s Celje and Czech side Baník Ostrava is set for August 21, 2025, at Stadion Z’dežele in Slovenia.

Key facts and H2H history:

  • The August 21, 2025 fixture marks the first-ever official European encounter between Celje and Baník Ostrava.
  • This match in Slovenia will be the debut head-to-head showdown between the sides in European competitions.
  • Celje’s last 5 matches: 4 wins, 1 defeat.
  • Baník Ostrava’s last 5 matches: 1 win, 2 draws, 2 losses.
  • In the previous round, Celje overcame Lugano with an aggregate score of 7-4.
  • Baník Ostrava edged past Austria Wien in the last round, winning 5-4 on aggregate.

Match preview:

The hosts come into this clash in high spirits: in the previous round, they stunned Lugano with a sensational 5-0 away victory, despite having lost 2-4 at home to the Swiss side. This demonstrates Celje’s ability to deliver spectacular attacking performances, though defensive reliability isn’t always their strong suit. Baník, meanwhile, knocked out Austria Wien (5-4 on aggregate), but were eliminated from the Europa League by Legia after a 2-2 draw at home and a 1-2 defeat away. The Czech outfit has struggled with consistency, yet they’ve shown they can handle tough opposition. Both teams have a penchant for high-scoring encounters: recent fixtures almost always feature both sides finding the net. Celje will be favorites thanks to home support and strong form, but Baník’s counter-attacking threat means they can certainly grab points. Expect a gritty and entertaining contest, likely with goals at both ends and only a slender edge for either side.

Probable lineups:

  • Celje: Leban, Djevsnak, Nieto, Bejger, Uadebe, Zabukovnik, Kvesić, Kovačević, Korničnik, Sturm, Iosifov.
  • Baník Ostrava: Golec, Friedrich, Haluš, Poezný, Buchta, Boula, Rigo, Holzer, Kohut, Shin, Prekop.

Celje vs Baník Ostrava prediction:

Celje’s attacking output has been nothing short of impressive lately: the team has netted 18 times in their last five matches, with 7 of those goals coming in European ties. The Slovenian side’s offensive firepower is their main asset, and with home backing, they should be good for at least one goal against their visitors.

At the same time, Baník shouldn’t be underestimated. The Czech team looks balanced and has the quality to respond with goals of their own. Despite the hosts’ apparent advantage, I expect a tightly contested battle.

My prediction: both teams to score — Yes. (odds 1.51).

