Canada vs Nigeria prediction and betting tips - August 4, 2024

In the women's Olympic basketball tournament, Canada will face Nigeria on Sunday, August 4. The game is scheduled to start at 13:30 Central European Time. The prediction for this match is provided by experts from Dailysports.

Canada

Unlike their male counterparts, the Canadian women's team has not lived up to expectations at this Olympics. Kia Nurse and Natalie Achonwa, who are the team's leaders and capable of taking control in crucial moments, were unable to help in the first two games.

The Canadian team lost to France and Australia, but still has a chance to advance to the playoffs.

Nigeria

Despite having a less star-studded roster, the Nigerian women's team shows determination and a will to win. However, Nigeria struggles with discipline and often makes mistakes, which could be critical against a more organized Canadian team.

After a victory over Australia, the African team predictably lost to France. The match against Canada will be decisive for both teams.

Interesting Facts and Head-to-Head Encounters

Canada has won only two of their last nine matches.

Nigeria has one victory in their previous six games.

The only head-to-head match between these teams in 2018 ended with a narrow win for Canada.

Canada vs Nigeria Prediction

Considering the current form and level of preparation, Canada is the clear favorite in this match. I predict a win for the nominal hosts with a handicap of -4 points.