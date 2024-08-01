RU RU
Schalke vs Braunschweig prediction and betting tips - August 3, 2024

Schalke vs Braunschweig prediction and betting tips - August 3, 2024

Jan Novak Jan Novak Dailysports expert
Schalke vs Braunschweig prediction and betting tips - August 3, 2024 Photo: sport.sky.de/ Author unknownn
In the first round of the German 2. Bundesliga, Schalke will face Eintracht Braunschweig. The match will take place in Gelsenkirchen on Saturday, August 3rd, with kickoff scheduled for 20:30 Central European Time. The prediction for this match has been prepared by experts from Dailysports.

Schalke

Schalke was not long ago performing successfully in European competitions but has recently become a mid-table team in the 2. Bundesliga. This season, the team's goal will once again be to gain promotion, but it seems unlikely.

In the off-season, Schalke played eight friendly matches, managing to beat modest sides Meppen and Verl. The club has a decent squad but plays quite inconsistently.

Eintracht Braunschweig

Braunschweig finished just above the relegation zone last season, and this campaign, their main task will also be to secure their place in the second tier of German football.

The team played ten friendly matches in preparation for the new season, failing to win only twice. Most of their opponents were lower-level teams, so their impressive form may be misleading.

Interesting facts and head-to-head encounters

  • Schalke failed to score in their last two matches.
  • Braunschweig has won six matches in a row.
  • Last season, the teams exchanged home victories.

Schalke vs Eintracht Braunschweig Prediction

The hosts approach this match as favorites and should take all three points. I predict that Schalke will not lose, and there will be no more than 3.5 goals scored in the match

