Brentford vs West Ham prediction and betting tips on November 4, 2023

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.62 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

The teams from the capital of England, Brentford and West Ham, will compete against each other as part of the 11th round of the English Premier League. The match will take place at Brentford Community Stadium on November 4 and will start at 16:00 CET.

Brentford



“The Bees”, if we take into account 2 previous matches, took the victories over Burnley and Chelsea. Thus, they were able to break the 6-match streak without a win.

Those successes allowed Brentford to stabilize the tournament position and occupy a pretty traditional 10th place.

It is noteworthy that the following battle will be the second London derby in a row, which will be followed by the confrontations with Liverpool and Arsenal. Therefore, the team can only expect the points in the match with West Ham.

West Ham



West Ham has begun to lose ground in recent matches. The team was defeated in 2 Premier League games in a row, which knocked it out of the European tournament zone. And if the failure in Birmingham against Villa is pretty understandable, the home misfire in the struggle with Everton caused a wave of negative reviews from both fans and experts.

“The Hammers” are in 9th place with 14 points after 10 rounds. It will be very difficult for David Moyes’ wards to fight for the European competition.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches



• Brentford has scored in 5 consecutive Premier League games.

• West Ham has not won an away game in the Premier League for 2 months.

• West Ham has never beaten Brentford in the Premier League. As for 4 previous head-to-head confrontations, only one of the teams scored.

Prediction



The opponents look equal at the beginning of the current season. It’s difficult to give preference to any of them, however, I think that it will be an exciting and productive game. My bet is “both teams to score: yes”.

