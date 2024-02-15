Brentford vs Liverpool prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024

Prediction on game Win Liverpool Odds: 1.58 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

In the 25th round of the English Premier League, Liverpool will face Brentford away. The match prediction has been prepared by analysts at Dailysports.

Brentford

Thomas Frank's team has played one match fewer than other Premier League clubs, as they have an upcoming game against Manchester City. In 23 matches, Brentford has accumulated 25 points, securing the 14th position. They are only 6 points clear of the relegation zone. In the previous round, the "Bees" secured a crucial away victory against Wolverhampton (2-0), especially significant as they face a challenging schedule in the following rounds against Liverpool, Manchester City, West Ham, Chelsea, and Arsenal. Accumulating points will prove to be a daunting task.

Liverpool

Liverpool leads in the Premier League, with Manchester City trailing by two points and having a game in hand against the same Brentford. Throughout the season, Liverpool has struggled with numerous injuries, but Mohamed Salah, who has recovered from an injury sustained during the Africa Cup of Nations, is expected to play against Brentford after resuming training. Following a defeat to Arsenal (1-3), the Merseyside team redeemed themselves last week by defeating Burnley (3-1).

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

In 8 matches against Liverpool, Brentford has only managed to secure one victory – a 3-1 win in the previous season.

In the 12th round of the current season, Liverpool won 3-0 at Anfield.

Brentford vs Liverpool prediction

It's challenging to believe that the current Brentford side can pose a significant challenge to the highly motivated Liverpool. I am betting on a victory for Jurgen Klopp's team.