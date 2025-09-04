Prediction on game Brazil Total over 2 Odds: 1.75 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

Brazil will face Chile in a 2026 World Cup qualifying match. The game is scheduled for the night of Friday, September 5, kicking off at 2:30 CET, and I have a betting tip for this clash.

Brazil vs Chile: Match preview

Brazil has changed head coaches, with Carlo Ancelotti taking over the reins. This decision came in the aftermath of a crushing 1-4 defeat to Argentina. Despite that setback, the Brazilians have already secured their place at the 2026 World Cup. They boast 25 points after 16 rounds, sitting eight points clear of eighth place with just two matchdays remaining in the qualifiers. Under Ancelotti, the team drew in his debut and then claimed victory over Paraguay in his second outing.

Chile, meanwhile, is undergoing a generational shift and has lost all hope of reaching the upcoming World Cup. The team has only ten points from 16 matches, languishing at the bottom of the table with a goal difference of 9:24. The Chileans are winless in their last four games—three defeats and a draw. This marks the third consecutive World Cup they will miss. Their last appearance was in 2014, when they reached the round of 16 but fell to Brazil 1-2.

Match facts and head-to-head

Chile are winless in their last four games: three losses and a draw.

Chile have failed to score in their last four matches.

Brazil have suffered just one defeat in their previous five outings.

In their last meeting, Brazil edged Chile 2-1.

Chile's last victory over Brazil was back in 2015.

Probable line-ups

Brazil: Alisson; Vanderson, Marquinhos, Gabriel, Caio Henrique; Bruno Guimarães, Casemiro; Raphinha, João Pedro, Estevão; Richarlison

Chile: Gillier; Hormazábal, Maripán, Kuscevic, Suazo; Osorio, Echeverría, Loyola; Tapia, Brereton Díaz, Aravena

Prediction

Brazil are the clear favorites for this match, and I expect them to secure a convincing win. My recommendation: bet on Brazil's individual total over 2 goals at odds of 1.75.