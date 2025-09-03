Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 2 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

On September 5, in a World Cup qualification clash, Uganda will host Mozambique on home soil. Read on for a detailed look at the match and the possible outcome.

See also: Cameroon vs Eswatini prediction and betting tips 04 September 2025

Match preview

The Ugandan national team enters this fixture with fairly stable results in 2025. At the African Nations Championship, Uganda reached the quarter-finals, winning twice in the group stage and losing only to Algeria (0-3). However, they couldn't overcome Senegal in the knockout stage (0-1). In this year's World Cup qualifiers, Uganda has played two matches: a defeat to Mozambique (1-3) and a victory over Guinea (1-0). After six rounds, the team has 9 points and sits fourth in the group. They are three points behind second place—exactly the gap they could close in this direct showdown with Mozambique.

Uganda favors a structured style of football, focusing on solid defense and rapid vertical transitions. The team is adept at launching counterattacks and posing a threat from set pieces. In terms of aggression and physical preparedness, the Cranes are among the most competitive sides in their group.

Mozambique are enjoying a strong qualifying campaign. The Mambas secured a convincing win over Uganda (3-1 in Cairo), but then suffered a heavy 1-5 defeat to Algeria. Overall, they've strung together a solid run: four wins in six qualification matches. Additionally, Mozambique took part in the COSAFA Cup, beating South Africa, drawing with Mauritius, and losing to Zimbabwe. As a result, they finished third in their group, trailing South Africa on goal difference.

Mozambique play a combination-based game, but are especially dangerous down the flanks and on set pieces. In attack, they rely on pace and technical skill, while defensively they count on a compact midfield and the ability to transition quickly into pressing.

Probable line-ups

Uganda: Alionzi, Bwomono, Mugabi, Capradossi, Kayondo, Semakula, Mutyaba, Sekiganda, Okello, Mato, Shaban

Mozambique: Hernan, Nanani, Chambuco, Mandava, Langa, Guima, Amade, Catamo, Pepo, Viti, Ratifo

Match facts and head-to-head

In their only head-to-head encounter, Mozambique beat Uganda 3-1

Four of Uganda's last six matches have featured at least three goals

Mozambique have won four of their six qualification matches

Prediction

Both teams know how to attack, but are prone to defensive errors, which often leads to high-scoring games for the fans. Second place in the group is at stake, a position that could keep World Cup hopes alive. My prediction: both teams to score – YES at 2.0 odds.