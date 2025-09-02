RU RU ES ES FR FR
Cameroon vs Eswatini prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 4, 2025

Cameroon vs Eswatini prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 4, 2025

Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Cameroon vs Eswatini prediction Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images
Cameroon
04 sep 2025, 15:00
- : -
International,
Eswatini
Eswatini Eswatini Schedule Eswatini News
The World Cup qualifying match between Cameroon and Eswatini will take place on 04.08.2025 at Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo.

Key facts and head-to-head history:

  • Cameroon is considered one of the group favorites and is on a four-match unbeaten run.

  • Cameroon boasts one of the strongest defenses in the qualifiers, conceding just four goals throughout the campaign.

  • Cameroon currently sits second in the group standings.

  • Eswatini is at the bottom of the table.

  • These teams have met only three times in their history: two draws and one Cameroon victory back in 1995.

  • The previous encounter between these teams ended in a goalless draw.

Match preview:

Cameroon is confidently navigating the qualification campaign, battling for top spot in the group and fielding a powerful squad that features players from Europe's elite leagues. Known for their aggressive attacking play and solid defense, the Indomitable Lions come into this match as clear favorites.

Eswatini, on the other hand, is enduring a tough campaign but continues to fight for points, relying on quick counterattacks as their main weapon against stronger opponents. While Cameroon is expected to control proceedings, the visitors could spring a surprise with set-pieces or rapid breaks.

Probable lineups:

  • Cameroon: Epasi, Boyomo, Kilama, Onana, Castelletto, Awom, Nagida, Yunussa, Batum, Aboubakar, Soko.
  • Eswatini: Dlamini, Masangane, Mabelesa, Gamedze, Twala, Dlamini, Magagula, Sihondze, Mohontfo, Figueiredo, Ndziniisa.

Cameroon vs Eswatini prediction:

Cameroon possesses a dynamic attack and will play at home, where they traditionally adopt an aggressive approach. Eswatini often struggles defensively and concedes frequently, but they are capable of striking on the counter. All signs point to a high-scoring affair, making the over 2.5 goals market a strong option.

My prediction: over 2.5 goals in the match (odds 1.7).

