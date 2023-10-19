Bournemouth vs Wolverhampton prediction and betting tips on October 21, 2023

Prediction on game Total under 2.5 Odds: 2.01 100% Bonus up to $100 5.00 Bet now

In the match of the ninth round of the English Championship there will be a meeting between Bournemouth and Wolverhampton. The teams will compete on the field on October 21, 2023.

It is interesting that the home team does not yet know the taste of victory in the new season.

"Bournemouth"

All that Bournemouth could get in the new English Championship were three draws.

They were defeated in the last three games and, following the results of the first part of the championship, extremely disappointed the fans. Many hope that after the break for matches the Cherries’ teams will still be able to change their game. If this does not happen, Bournemouth could be named as one of three teams that will have to leave the Premier League at the end of the season.

"Wolverhampton"

The main event for the Wolves in the new season is a home victory at Manchester City, which did not improve their position in the standings.

The team has eight points and is in fourteenth place. Now they are only four points ahead of the relegation zone, which can be considered a pretty good result at the beginning of the season.

In general, the team is stable, but sometimes there are failures in the play of this good team.

Prediction for the match "Bournemouth" - "Wolverhampton"

Bournemouth have conceded at least three goals in their last three matches. In addition, Bournemouth have failed to win their last 12 matches.

Bookmakers believe that the home team can break their winless streak and therefore consider Bournemouth to be favourites. I draw your attention to the fact that both teams are unconvincing in attack and score few goals. I propose to consider a bet on the outcome of the total less than 2.5 with odds of 2.01.