Bologna vs Lazio prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023

Kenley Ward
Bologna vs Lazio prediction
Bologna Bologna
Serie A Italy Today, 15:45 Bologna - Lazio
-
- : -
Italy, Bologna, Stadio Renato Dell'Ara
Lazio Lazio
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.93

On November 3, the match of the 11th round of the Italian championship will take place between the teams Bologna and Lazio. In this battle, contenders for getting into the European Cup zone will meet.

"Bologna"

This team is in 8th place in the Serie A standings after 10 games, with 15 points, only two points behind the European competition zone.

The Blaugrana have lost only one match this season, losing 0-2 at home to Milan. After that, they had five draws and won three times, which looks very impressive for a mid-table team.

This week Bologna also successfully made it through the second round of the Italian Cup, beating Verona at home with a score of 2:0.

The team is unbeaten in the last ten matches, having achieved four wins and six draws.

"Lazio"

The team did not start the new season very confidently, but the situation improved in October. The Romans won four out of five matches and significantly improved their standings in both the Italian Championship and the Champions League.

Last month they beat Celtic (2-1) in the Champions League, as well as Atalanta (3-2), Sassuolo (2-0) and Fiorentina (1-0) in the domestic championship.

By the way, Lazio still lost last week. They suffered a 3-1 defeat to Feyenoord in the Champions League, which could have a negative impact on their mood.

In the Italian Serie A standings, the Eagles are in 10th place and only one point behind Bologna.

Match prediction

The guests have looked good in recent matches, but Bologna have been playing consistently throughout the season. Bookmakers are hinting at a minimal advantage for Lazio, but I will bet on the outcome that both teams will score for 1.93.

