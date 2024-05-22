RU RU
Bochum vs Fortuna Düsseldorf prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024

Bochum vs Fortuna Düsseldorf prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024

Bochum Bochum
Bundesliga Promotion/Relegation Germany Today, 14:30 Bochum - Fortuna Duesseldorf
Germany, Bochum, Vonovia Ruhrstadion
Fortuna Duesseldorf Fortuna Duesseldorf
Review Odds Lineup H2H Prediction
May 23 Bochum - Fortuna Düsseldorf will have their first meeting within the transition matches. Dailysports experts have prepared their prediction for this confrontation.

Bochum

This season Bochum spent in the Bundesliga, before the last round the club was 14th in the standings, to keep a place in the elite, it was enough not to lose away to unmotivated Werder. With their task failed to cope, lost 1:4, and the competitors won, as a result, we fell back to 16th place, behind Union Berlin only on additional indicators, and the capital club in their match snatched victory only in extra time.

Now they will have to play transition matches against a representative of the second Bundesliga, the opponent is not easy, but at stake is a ticket to the Bundesliga.

Fortuna Düsseldorf

Fortuna Düsseldorf played well in the second Bundesliga, and eventually finished in third place. There were not many chances to get into the elite directly, as the gap from the second line amounted to 5 points. The team finished the championship with an impressive series of 14 matches without defeat.

Separately, we should also note the fact that Fortuna reached the semifinals of the German Cup, where without much chance lost away to ruthless Bayer with a score of 0:4. There is one step left to the elite, the team is in form, but the opponent is difficult.

Interesting facts about the match and history of personal meetings

  • The last official matches teams played in the season 2020/21, then in the second Bundesliga won Bochum - 5:0 at home and 3:0 away, after that there were two friendlies, in these matches Fortuna won.
  • This season Bochum had 5 wins, 4 losses and 8 draws.
  • Fortuna played well away in the championship, 8 wins, 6 draws and three defeats.

Bochum vs Fortuna Düsseldorf Prediction

In the first match Bochum is a slight favorite, after all, the representative of the elite plays on their field. Usually, the first meetings of such transitional matches turn out to be cautious, but these teams like to attack, that's why we will risk betting on a total of more than 2.5 goals.

