Besiktas vs Gaziantep prediction and betting tips on October 30, 2023

Besiktas vs Gaziantep FK prediction
Besiktas Besiktas
Super Lig Turkey 30 oct 2023, 13:00 Besiktas - Gaziantep FK
Finished
2 : 0
Turkey, Istanbul, Tupras Stadyumu
Gaziantep FK Gaziantep FK
Salih Ucan
63’
Cenk Tosun
75’
Prediction on game W1(-1.5)
Odds: 1.89

Besiktas and Gaziantep will meet in the tenth round match of the Turkish Football Championship. The teams have different goals in the standings, but both need points.

Besiktas

The representative of Istanbul, after nine rounds played, is in fifth place in the standings and this is not the limit of expectations from the “eagles”.

So far they have scored 16 points, scored 13 goals and conceded 11 goals. Last week, the team was defeated away from the Norwegian club Bodø-Glimt with a score of 1:3 in a group stage match of the UEFA Conference League, which was not a big surprise.

Besiktas' goal is a place in the Champions League zone. And to implement it you need to beat opponents from the bottom of the standings.

Gaziantep

This team is pursuing other goals and after nine rounds is in 16th place in the standings.

At the moment, Gaziantep has nine points, with a negative difference in goals scored and conceded (7:15).

In the last round of the Turkish championship, Gaziantep defeated Antalyaspor with a score of 1:0 at home.

Statistics and prediction for the match

It is obvious that Besiktas is the favorite of the match according to the bookmakers, although the team from Istanbul lost the last two matches. At the same time, Gaziantep has three wins and two losses in the last five games.

It seems to me that the home team will prevail in this meeting. They need to stop the series of unsuccessful matches, and in a game with such an opponent it will be much easier to do this. I'll bet on Besiktas to win with a handicap (-1.5).

Prediction on game W1(-1.5)
Odds: 1.89

