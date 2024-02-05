RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Bayer Leverkusen vs Stuttgart prediction and betting tips on February 6, 2024

Bayer Leverkusen vs Stuttgart prediction and betting tips on February 6, 2024

Dillan George Dillan George Dailysports expert
Bayer Leverkusen vs VfB Stuttgart prediction
Bayer Leverkusen Bayer Leverkusen
DFB-Pokal Germany Today, 14:45 Bayer Leverkusen - VfB Stuttgart
Finished
3 : 2
Germany, Leverkusen, BayArena
VfB Stuttgart VfB Stuttgart
Robert Andrich
50’
Amine Adli
67’
Jonathan Tah
90’
11’
Waldemar Anton
58’
Chris Fuehrich
Review Match details Lineup Н2Н Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.59

In the quarterfinals of the DFB-Pokal, Bayer Leverkusen will face Stuttgart at home. The match prognosis for these teams has been meticulously compiled by the analysts at Dailysports.

Bayer Leverkusen

Bayer Leverkusen is the only team in the top leagues this season that has not suffered a single defeat. Under the guidance of Javier Alonso, Leverkusen has been playing incredibly and continues to lead the Bundesliga. Ahead of the head-to-head clash against Bayern Munich, Bayer holds a 2-point lead over the Bavarians. Over the weekend, Bayer secured 3 points away at Darmstadt (2:0). In the Round of 16 of the DFB-Pokal, Bayer comfortably defeated Paderborn 3:1.

Stuttgart

Stuttgart is another surprise package in the Bundesliga this season. Sebastian Hoeness's team currently occupies the third position, with a 4-point lead over the fifth-placed team. At the start of 2024, it seemed that Stuttgart might slip out of contention for a Champions League spot after suffering consecutive defeats to Bochum (0:1) and Borussia Monchengladbach (1:3). However, Stuttgart bounced back with two incredible victories against RB Leipzig (5:2) and Freiburg (3:1). In the previous round of the DFB-Pokal, Stuttgart eliminated one of the tournament favorites, Borussia Dortmund (2:0).

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

This season, Stuttgart managed to secure a draw against Bayer Leverkusen – 1:1 in the 14th round of the Bundesliga.

Stuttgart has won only one of the last 24 matches against Bayer – a 1:0 victory in the 2017/18 season.

Stuttgart has lost 4 out of the last 6 away matches.

Match prediction for Bayer vs Stuttgart

Bayer and Stuttgart will be playing against the backdrop of fatigue from challenging Bundesliga matches. Therefore, we predict that both teams will score in this game.

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.59

